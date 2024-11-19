Alicia Albright, Ruby Lewis & More to Star in BROADWAY HOLIDAY at Transcendence Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Transcendence Theatre Company has revealed the complete cast and creative team for its Broadway Holiday production, featuring an ensemble of Broadway veterans and accomplished performers who will bring holiday magic to both Sebastiani Theatre in Sonoma and Marin Theatre in Mill Valley this December. Due to overwhelming ticket sales, Transcendence has added a 2 p.m. matinee performance on Wednesday, December 18, at the Sebastiani Theatre.



The stellar ensemble features Alicia Albright (Broadway's Frozen, Wicked), Juli Biagi (The Arvada Center's Waitress), Melanie Fernandez (Pioneer Theatre Company's Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812), Ruby Lewis (Cirque du Soleil's premiere Broadway show, Paramour), Transcendence Theatre Company's own Colin Campbell McAdoo, David L. Murray Jr. (Off-Broadway's Songs for a New World), and Neil Starkenberg (Mrs. Doubtfire National Tour). Tony Gonzalez, whose credits include Broadway's Mamma Mia! and Disney On Classic, serves as director and will also perform in the production.



Alongside Gonzalez as Co-Conceiver, the creative team is led by McAdoo as Co-Conceiver and Assistant Director, Matt Smart as Co-Conceiver and Music Director, and Zachary Kellogg as Associate Music Director. The production features lighting design by Kurt Landisman at Marin Theatre and Tony Ginesi at the Sebastiani Theatre, with sound design by Nils Erickson. Sarah E. T. Jackson serves as Production Stage Manager.

Photo credit: Rob Martel

