Alamo Drafthouse Launches WEIRD SF Film Series

Alamo Drafthouse announced the launch of "Weird SF," a new monthly film series that dares to showcase the fringe, the forgotten, and the fantastically bizarre movies set in the San Francisco Bay Area.

This celluloid celebration of the unconventional is an extension of the popular "Weird Wednesday" program, promising to bring overlooked cinematic gems back to the big screen. The series is presented in partnership with Amoeba Music.

Kicking off in August 2024, the series will feature cult classics, forgotten oddities, and avant-garde works that capture the unique spirit of the Bay Area. Films will be shown on the third or fourth Wednesday of each month at Alamo Drafthouse's New Mission theater. To enhance the experience, each screening will be preceded by a DJ set with vinyl and CDs, presented by Amoeba starting at 8 p.m. in Alamo's Bear vs Bull. Inspired by the strange and unique, Bear vs Bull will create specialty menu items that will be available throughout the series.

"San Francisco has always been a breeding ground for the unconventional," says Jake Isgar, film programmer at Alamo Drafthouse. "With Weird SF, we're diving deep into the city's cinematic underbelly to unearth films that might not typically get theatrical screenings. It's a chance for audiences to experience these offbeat visions of the Bay on the big screen.”

The inaugural lineup includes:

August 21: "Electric Dreams" (1984) - 35mm

September 25: "Basic Instinct" (1992) - DCP

October 23: "Space Is the Place" (1974) - DCP

November 20: "Raising Cain" (1992) - 35mm

December 18: "The Green Fog" (2017) - DCP

A must-attend event for cinephiles, Weird SF offers a fresh perspective on familiar locales and a chance to discover hidden treasures of Bay Area cinema. Tickets and more information are available at drafthouse.com/sf.

