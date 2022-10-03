ADVENTURES IN PLACE Final Show Announced At The EXIT On Eddy Street

Named in parody of Stuart Bousel's 2016 workplace comedy ("Adventures in Tech") and modeled loosely on the SF Olympians Festival, whose slot at the EXIT it will occupy, "Adventures In Place" isn't a play, but a series of readings of work created by San Francisco writer Stuart Bousel during and in response to the first two years of the Pandemic.

Every night for 12 nights, he will read a Facebook post, a poem, and a prayer, to be selected by members of the audience, along with two other local writers, including:

WEEK ONE

Wednesday, November 2

Rob Ready, "The Llamasongs"

Original songs penned by Rob Ready, with a musings written by Stuart Bousel, performed by your friendly neighborhood Llama. Beer included.

Carl Lucania "Patient Zero"

Being first isn't all it's cracked up to be.

Thursday, November 3

Charles Kruger "Staying Vital In Teeter-Totter Time: A Mid Pandemic Essay" and "Running: A Monologue On A Treadmill"

"When times are tough, the tough start running. But where shall we run? To the past? To the future? Perhaps to a story called Alfred involving a skateboarding Dodo?"

Catherine Debon "Survival Kit Upgrade"

Including neruoscience research, COVID anxiety, brain trauma while quarantined, not to mention the many crises that surround us; this piece asks the question "Is the human species really most fitted for survival?"

Friday, November 4

Adrian Deane "Strange Friend, Civil War"

Pandemic, Weird Friendship, Hair, and Other Degrees of Trauma.

Christina Lancaster "Friday Night Writes "

Cameras on, microphones off, judgment at the door. This piece explores what happens when you write with friends on Zoom during the depths of quarantine, letting the stream of consciousness flow freely.

Saturday, November 5

Valerie Façhman "Pale Face"

Prospecting for inspiration, Valerie Façhman discovers their own bourgeois racism, entangled with early fears about the pandemic.

Laura Domingo "I Want"

Five and a half months into shelter-in-place, the author dares to want things at a time when we were all just trying to survive.

WEEK TWO

Wednesday, November 9

Ron Jones "Mind Technician"

What happens when you can't make up your mind - it's the lonely blues.

Maria Diploudis "Shitty Poetry"

A collection of poems about the human condition.

and

"Richard Potato"

Don't believe what they tell you. Think for yourself. Stand up for what you know is right. This is the TRUTH they don't want you to know...

Thursday, November 10

Jeremy Julian Greco, "The Big Snap"

When a lockdown was announced in San Francisco on March 17th, 2020, Jeremy decided to document each day by taking a picture. From these pictures Greco conducted a series of interviews of people from all walks of life, all of whom discussed their year of COVID, Trump and their hopes for the future - without Snapping.

Marissa Skudlarek "Millennial: A Fragment"

A dispatch from 2020; a dress from Y2K. During lockdown, a thwarted playwright tries to make sense of the 21st century by writing time-travel fiction.

Friday, November 11

Genie Cartier "Excerpt From "Our Elaborate Plans"

Much like starting a new school, the pandemic brought out all of our anxieties, tested relationships, and forced us to relearn how to socialize in a changed world. An excerpt from a novel about a tumultuous friendship in college, this piece is about the difficulty of transitioning to an unfamiliar environment.

Sara Judge ""The Opposite Is Also True" "

Poetry and Song to celebrate the embarrassment, the triumph, the holding, the keeping afloat, the life raft, the saviors and the survivors.

Saturday, November 12

Christina Augello "Stop!"

There's an old musical, "Stop The World I Want To get off". Never thought it would but then it did! Was the Pandemic an obstacle or an opportunity.

Rose Campbell "Head Vs. Heart"

Containing a song, a poem, and potentially a brief monologue. Exploring themes regarding mental health and one's emotions.

Edna Mira Raia "This One Time- City Tales and Tells by Edna"

From brain to Facebook, Edna's city ramblings compose an abbreviated memoir of a disgruntled artist in an ever-changing San Francisco. Will the little moments of appreciation carry our city artfully forward?

WEEK THREE

Wednesday, November 16

|

Naseem Badie "Windows, Walks, Basketball, and Aunts"

Pondering what I learned in the pandemic years and the unexpected openings that were created.

Simone Bloch "Vampires' Bites and Bile"

How a series of emergency surgeries have linked Van Gogh's paintings to vampires in the life of a woman oscillating between tragedy and humor.

Thursday, November 17

Syr Beker "Wolfcakes: A Ritual for Leaving the Woods When the Woods Are Endless And Also On Fire"

Little Red Riding Hood, #selfcare influencer, is going to need a little help for this one last video.

#apocalypse, #angles, #CanYouEverReallyLeaveTheWoods?

Jerome Joseph Gentes "Catholic Tastes: An Oral History"

After I jumped on the baking bandwagon during quarantine and started bingewatching The Great British Baking Show, I pondered baking, bread, and the wide range of leavened and unleavened baked goods in my life as a Catholic, ex-Catholic, and atheist.

Friday, November 18

Gabriel Leif Bellman "The Blueberry Pancake Poetry Review and Literary Journal Sweepstakes"

A poem for a massive audience (or a single lover) with a whispered surrealism that can only emerge from the smoldering embers of a time that history will no doubt devote an entire series, volume, paragraph, sentence, or maybe just a single word to some day. Is that day now? No spoilers.

Nicole Odell "Respectfully"

Conspiracy theories, fringe thought, so-called "identity politics"--the pandemic has changed thE way people think. Rather, perhaps it just highlighted what was already there. And the arts isn't necessarily immune, as evidenced by this snapshot of a conversation masked in respectful debate, but on closer inspection, contains dark shades of an alternate reality.

Saturday, November 19

Robert Estes "How Could You Allow"

When the absence from his mother caused by Covid becomes permanent, a son eulogizes the things they shared...and the things they never shared.

Benjamin Wachs "The Apocalypse Cabaret Diary: Early Pandemic"

During the early pandemic, Benjamin began writing public diaries as a survival mechanism to cope with the isolation. In his entry from March 29, 2020, he remembers a wedding night party that he couldn't stop thinking about in his enforced solitude, and examines what happens when we can no longer imagine a future.





ADVENTURES IN PLACE: A Post, A Poem, A Prayer

12 Nights of Pandemic Tales by Stuart Eugene Bousel and Friends

November 2-19, 2022 at 8 PM

EXIT Theatre

156 Eddy Street, San Francisco

$20 in cash at the door, all sales go to the performers!

Every night, a different story. Every different story, a different journey.



415.994.1367 or sfolympians@gmail.com for more information.