A.C.T.'s Master Of Fine Arts Program And Young Conservatory Announce Fall Lineup

American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) announced today the lineup of fall productions and cabaret performances featuring students from A.C.T.'s Master of Fine Arts (MFA) Program and Young Conservatory (YC). Single tickets for all productions and cabaret performances are on sale now by calling the A.C.T. Box Office at 415.749.2228 or online at act-sf.org/csvshows.



A.C.T.'s Master of Fine Arts Program presents

The World Goes 'Round

September 19-21, 2019

Music and lyrics by John Kander and Fred Ebb

Directed by Milissa Carey

The Garret at A.C.T.'s Geary Theater (415 Geary St., San Francisco)

Tickets: $15; Youth tickets (under 21): $10



Chicago. Cabaret. Kiss of the Spider Woman. New York, New York. Nothing quite says Broadway like the music and lyrics of John Kander and Fred Ebb. Come hear all of your favorite love songs, comedic ditties, and jazz numbers in this tribute to two of musical theater's treasured artists.



A.C.T.'s Master of Fine Arts Program presents

Ti Jean and His Brothers

September 26-28, 2019

by Derek Walcott

Directed by Dawn Monique Williams

A.C.T.'s Strand Theater (1127 Market St., San Francisco)

Tickets starting at $15; Youth tickets (under 21): $10



Never try to beat the devil at his own game. In this poetic fable from Nobel Prize-winning Caribbean playwright Derek Walcott, three brothers attempt to vex the devil-strong Gros Jean, scholarly Mi Jean, and youthful Ti Jean. Only one can triumph over injustice and free the world from evil. Drawing upon myths, magic, and mask work, Ti Jean and His Brothers is a powerful exploration of the legacy of enslavement and colonialism.



A.C.T.'s Master of Fine Arts Program presents

Storytellers: A Lyrical Hip Hop Cabaret

October 17-19, 2019

Conceived and directed by RyanNicole

A.C.T.'s Costume Shop Theater (1117 Market St., San Francisco)



Imagine "Model Major General" from The Pirates of Penzance as produced by J Dilla. Or the "Witch's Rap" from Into the Woods, featuring new rhymes and the beats of DJ Premier. Storytellers: A Lyrical Hip Hop Cabaret highlights the power of storytelling through rhyme, spoken word, and song, reinterpreting your favorite musical theater songs and dramatizing popular stories from hip-hop artists such as MC Lyte, Slick Rick, and Nas.



A.C.T.'s Young Conservatory presents

Student One-Minute Play Festival

October 22-26, 2019

Written and performed by Young Conservatory and San Francisco Bay Area Students

Artistic Direction by Dominic D'Andrea

Directed by Karina Fox, Nikki Meñez, Ely Sonny Orquiza, and Stephanie Wilborn

The Rueff at A.C.T.'s Strand Theater (1127 Market Street, San Francisco)

Tickets starting at $20; Youth tickets (under 21): $10



This fall, A.C.T.'s Young Conservatory presents its first Student One-Minute Play Festival, featuring up to 60 one-minute plays written and performed by young artists from A.C.T.'s YC and Education & Community Programs as well as communities around the Bay Area (ages 14-19). Under the guidance of Dominic D'Andrea-founder and producing artistic director of the One-Minute Play Festival (#1MPF)-with additional direction by four local directors, this next generation of theater-makers and change-makers will partake in an intensive, community-building experience and create work reflective of the world they want to see.



A.C.T.'s Young Conservatory presents

Broadway's Golden Age

November 7-16, 2019

Directed by Kimberly Braun, Jill MacLean, and Ken Savage

High School Cabaret Vocal Direction by Krista Wigle

Accompanied by Thaddeus Pinkston and Louis Lagalante

The Garret at A.C.T.'s Geary Theater (415 Geary Street, San Francisco)

Tickets starting at $20; Youth tickets (under 21): $10



A.C.T.'s Young Conservatory Cabaret Program offers three companies of exceptional young singers and performers ages 11-19 an opportunity to hone their artistry. Join us for a tribute to the Great White Way as the YC Cabaret Ensembles (High School Cabaret Ensemble, High School Musical Ensemble, and Middle School Cabaret Ensemble) take the spotlight to perform classics from Rodgers and Hammerstein and other artists from the golden age of Broadway.



A.C.T.'s Master of Fine Arts Program presents

Spring Awakening: The Play

November 14-23, 2019

by Frank Wedekind

Adapted by Joel G. Fink

Directed by Christine Adaire

The Rueff at A.C.T.'s Strand Theater (1127 Market Street, San Francisco)

Tickets starting at $20; Youth tickets (under 21): $10



The strict rules of a small German town forbid any discussion of sex. How, then, are teenagers Wendla, Melchior, and Moritz to make sense of the new hormones raging through their bodies? As spring turns to summer, each rebels against their repressive parents and teachers . . . with devastating consequences. A pointed indictment of ignorance, power, and what happens when sexuality is policed, this seminal 19th-century play inspired the 2007 Tony Award-winning musical of the same name.



A.C.T.'s Young Conservatory Ensemble presents

Making Physical Theater

November 16, 2019

Devised and performed by Young Conservatory Fall 2019 Actors Ensemble

Directed by Josh Matthews

The Garret at A.C.T.'s Geary Theater (415 Geary Street, San Francisco)

Tickets: $15; Youth tickets (under 21): $10



Now in its second season, the A.C.T.'s Young Conservatory Actors Ensemble offers a company of young actors ages 14-19 an opportunity to study a different acting focus or specialty each semester under the guidance of a master teaching artist. Fall 2019 will feature a "Making Physical Theater" focus led by artist and clown Josh Matthews.





