A SCAR IS BORN to Play the 2022 San Francisco Fringe Festival

The show will be presented September 8th through the 11th.

Aug. 28, 2022  
Lorelei Zarifian will present A Scar is Born, a show about one misfit's hopeful audition, as part of the 31st Annual San Francisco Fringe Festival, September 8 through 17, 2022. A Scar Is Born will be presented September 8th at 8:30pm, 9th at 7pm, 10th at 3:30pm and 11th at 6:30pm at the Mainstage, Exit Theatre. Tickets are available at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2193596®id=18&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fcc%2F2022-san-francisco-fringe-festival-411129?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

A cycle of songs recounting life In Marseille, Paris, New York, and Florida, intertwined with sketches about the absurdity of modern existence.

Now celebrating its 31st season, the San Francisco Fringe Festival is produced by EXIT Theatre and is the oldest grassroots theatre festival in the Bay Area, and the second-oldest Fringe Festival in the US. The festival is part of a global Fringe community, and is run in accordance with CAFF (Canadian Association of Fringe Festivals) principles, including non-curated, unjuried show selection, and 100% of ticket sales going to the artists. In all, 21 unique productions will be performed in EXIT Theatreplex-at 156 Eddy Street-from September 8-17, 2022.





August 28, 2022

