63rd Annual Monterey Jazz Festival Announces Virtual Lineup Plus Socially Distanced Watching Parties

The Monterey Jazz Festival is going virtual, live on their YouTube channel. Friday, September 25.

To usher in their 63rd year, The Monterey Jazz Festival is going virtual, live on their YouTube channel. Friday, September 25th through Sunday, September 27th from 5-7pm PST each day. Festival participants will be treated to never-before-seen archival footage plus exciting new performances and personal messages from the MJF family of artists, volunteers, patrons and board members.

All proceeds from the event will support the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the jazz artists featured at the Virtual Festival.

"We recognize that jazz comes from the heart of Black culture, and during these volatile times where America is facing its legacy of racial injustice, we asked ourselves what the Monterey Jazz Festival could do to support the Black community," says Colleen Bailey, Executive Director. Our historical legacy has always been to serve as a platform for artists to share social justice messages, and now we can be a platform for artists as well as the organizations that are on the front line of this important work."

Staying true to its roots, the Virtual Festival will be a celebration of jazz legends and an introduction to up-and-coming stars.

"I'm excited to share with you our first virtual festival!" says Tim Jackson, Artistic Director. "I've worked hard to assemble exciting archival performances by some of your favorite Monterey artists as well as new and exclusive performances and interviews. While I'll miss seeing you in person this year, I look forward to connecting with all of you during our virtual weekend together."

Die-hard MJF fans and newcomers alike will not be disappointed in the amazing line up including:

Friday, September 25, 2020

Herbie Hancock

Dianne Reeves

Roy Hargrove & RH Factor

Terri Lyne Carrington - Mosaic Project

Christian McBride & Inside Straight

Jamie Cullum

2020 Monterey Jazz Festival Artist-in-Residence, Christian Sands

2020 Next Generation Jazz Orchestra Directed by Gerald Clayton

Saturday, September 26, 2020

Diana Krall

Tribute to Dave Brubeck - Cannery Row Suite featuring Kurt Elling & Roberta Gambarini

Kenny Barron Trio

Regina Carter

Our Native Daughters-Rhiannon Giddens, Amythyst Kiah, Leyla McCalla, Allison Russell

Clint Eastwood in Conversation, hosted by Tim Jackson

Berklee Institute of Jazz & Gender Justice Quintet -Founder & Director-Terri Lyne Carrington

2020 Next Generation Women in Jazz Combo Directed by Katie Thiroux

2020 Next Generation Jazz Orchestra Directed by Gerald Clayton

Sunday, September 27, 2020

There are some creative ways to enjoy these exclusive Monterey Jazz Festival musical gems being planned. To kick things off the week before, SiriusXM Real Jazz will broadcast a daily one hour show featuring content straight from the Monterey Jazz Festival archives, including special performances from Roy Hargrove, recordings from MJF Records, and the 2019 Monterey Jazz Festival. The shows will be hosted by 2020 Monterey Jazz Festival Artist-in-Residence, Christian Sands and will air Monday thru Thursday at 8PM EST on SiriusXM Real Jazz channel 67.

If you're a Monterey area local and you want to add a little of the real-life festival vibe to the Virtual MJF63, there are several safe, socially distanced watching parties:

Monterey County Fairgrounds: The home of Monterey Jazz Festival hosts two nights of drive-in style watching parties. The Drive-In style screening starts at 5pm PST with virtual MJF63 and then concludes with Clint Eastwood's movie "True Crime" on Friday and "Play Misty for Me" on Saturday.

Casa Munras: Jazz lovers are invited to view the Monterey Jazz Festival virtually and dine over a 3-course prix fixe meal curated by Executive Chef Gus Trejo each evening from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on the patio at the award-winning Estéban Restaurant. Reservations are required.

Monterey Marriott: Offering a special Monterey Jazz Festival 2-Nights stay that includes both virtual and drive-in packages, hotel welcome amenity, valet parking and swag bag if booked before September 10.

The 63rd Virtual Monterey Jazz Festival partners include MedCom Solutions, Inc., Taylor Farms, Kaiser Permanente, District 7 Wines, Montage Health, North Coast Brewing Co., California State University Monterey Bay, Berklee College of Music, Yamaha, Inns of Monterey, DownBeat, and KSBW.

