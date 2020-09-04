42nd Street Moon's Fall 2020 MoonSchool Classes On Sale

Classes start September 8 and end December 17.

San Francisco's MoonSchool at 42nd Street Moon (Daren A.C. Carollo and Daniel Thomas, Co-Executive Directors) virtual fall musical theatre classes are on sale now. Classes are for all ages ranging from kids ages 4-17 to adults! Classes start September 8 and end December 17.

MoonSchool will have virtual classes ranging from musical theatre dance, voice, acting and more including fully produced youth productions for kids ages 7-17. Students have the option to purchase classes by dropping in one class at a time or purchasing the entire 14/15 week session. Drop in sessions range in price from $12 - $20 and Full Series range in price from $135 - $720. Students can register at www.moonschoolsf.org. Save 20% when you register before September 8. Discount applied at purchase.

A new membership option is available for our Theatre for Tots and Adult Classes! With a MoonSchool Backstage Membership, students have the ability to drop-in to 10 different class dates over 30 days starting from the day you purchase. Any class. Any date. It's your choice! Save up to 25% and become a member today!

"Going virtual hasn't slowed MoonSchool down - we have added a lot more fun new classes for the fall," said Anne Norland, Education Director "From hip hop, tap dance, an adult cabaret class and more, fall at MoonSchool will be bigger and better than ever!"

