42nd Street Moon Announces Cast And Creative Team For THE MISTLETONES

San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon (Daren A.C. Carollo and Daniel Thomas, Co-Executive Directors) is pleased to announce the cast and creative team for a special holiday production: the Bay Area premiere of the hilarious comedy singing group, THE MISTLETONES. This quartet puts their own holiday twist on popular songs from the '50s to today and has been playing to sellout crowds throughout Southern California for the past decade.

42nd Street Moon's production of THE MISTLETONES runs December 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17 at 7:30 PM and will perform at San Francisco's Gateway Theatre (215 Jackson Street, San Francisco, CA 94111). Tickets range from $20-$30 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 or online at www.42ndstmoon.org.

"The world of musical theater and popular music have long been fertile ground for parody," said director/producer Casey Marshall, "and THE MISTLETONES are unique. Their reinterpretations of classic popular songs are consistently clever and varied in style, while retaining the tunefulness and foot-tapping fun of the originals; and the updates to the lyrics give you a holiday experience you've never had before. THE MISTLETONES appeal to fans of a cappella, rock and roll, jazz, and musical theatre in equal measure, and our cast and creative team are simply off the charts!"

"THE MISTLETONES is 90 minutes of fun, quirky, message-free holiday entertainment," continued Mr. Marshall," with wall-to-wall music designed to bring a smile to your face. When you combine the outlandish comedy with great arrangements, great voices and a casual feel that gives you a different show every night - THE MISTLETONES is a great holiday experience for all."

THE MISTLETONES will be directed and choreographed by Casey Marshall with music direction by Casey Marshall and Daniel Thomas, and features the talents of Rebecca Thomas, Jillian Bader, Daniel Thomas*, and Casey Marshall* and features Sho Fujieda on percussion. The creative team includes sound designer Doug Lippinsky and sound engineer Taurie Marshall.

The talented quartet known as THE MISTELTONES will be at San Francisco's Gateway Theatre with bells on as they hit the stage for a holiday music and comedy revue designed to leave you feeling merry and bright. Soprano Rebecca Thomas, alto Jillian Bader, tenor Daniel Thomas and bass Casey Marshall bring their comedy, handbells and four-part harmonies to this seasonal extravaganza, along with a Christmas stocking full of clever parody songs, including "We Will Flock You," "Can't Wrap This," "Ugly Sweater," "Toy Sack" and many more. The MistleTones are longtime SoCal favorites who have performed on "Access Hollywood," five smash-hit years at the Maverick Theatre, and at Disney's California Adventure, Downtown Disney, Knott's Berry Farm, Skypark Santa's Village and the STAPLES Center. If you miss this one, Santa will know!

THE MISTLETONES runs approximately 90 minutes, including one intermission.

42nd Street Moon's 2019-2020 mainstage season will continue with SCROOGE IN LOVE! (Back by popular demand, December 4 - 23, 2019), A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER (February 26 - March 15, 2020), THE PAJAMA GAME (April 15 - May 3, 2020), MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG (the 1981 Musical) (May 13 - June 14, 2020) and MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG (the 1934 Play) (May 20 - June 7, 2020). The 2019-2020 season also includes the inauguration of two ambitious new programs: the BACK-TO-BACK SERIES and THE SONDHEIM SWEEP.

Subscriptions and more information about 42nd Street Moon are available online at www.42ndstmoon.org. Tickets to THE MISTLETONES may be purchased online at www.42ndstmoon.org or by calling the Box Office at (415) 255-8207 (Tues. - Fri., 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.).

42nd Street Moon celebrates and preserves the art and spirit of the American Musical Theatre. The organization contributes to its evolution and continuing vitality by presenting intimately produced performances of classic and rarely performed musical works. Through productions, educational programs, and community outreach, 42nd Street Moon is committed to increasing the awareness and appreciation of the rich heritage and cultural perspective of the musical theatre and its vast influence on the world stage. For more information, visit: www.42ndstmoon.org.





