3 For All Returns To BATS Improv This October

3 FOR ALL returns as special guests of BATS Improv! Featuring Rafe Chase, Stephen Kearin and Tim Orr.

San Francisco's internationally critically acclaimed improv trio- creates a unique blend of intensely funny, and sometimes dramatic, completely improvised scenes and an improvised movie based on audience suggestions.

8pm on Friday 10/21 and Saturday 10/22

Tickets for both nights at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2199509®id=18&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.improv.org%2Fshows%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1