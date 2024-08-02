Casa Romantica's Annual Toast to the Casa Reveals Medieval-Inspired Theme, “Renaissance”

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Casa Romantica Cultural Center and Gardens has announced the return of its annual fundraising gala, Toast to the Casa, on Saturday, September 21, 2024, from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM. This year’s theme, “Renaissance,” promises an unforgettable evening of medieval pageantry, with an array of captivating performances and activities that will transport guests to a bygone era.

“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome our community back for a night of enchantment and celebration,” shared Kylie Travis, Casa Romantica’s Executive Director of Operations and Programming. “This year’s Renaissance theme promises to be truly magical, and we can’t wait to share it with you. In many ways, this event parallels Casa Romantica’s own renaissance over the past year and a half, as we’ve worked tirelessly to overcome challenges and restore our grounds. This celebration is not only a nod to the past, but also a testament to our perseverance and commitment to the future.”

The 21st annual Toast to the Casa invites guests to step into a realm where kings, queens, knights, and jesters gather beneath banners of heraldry. Witness the grandeur of a knight in shining armor parading through the event, be mesmerized by breathtaking aerial acrobatics that defy gravity, and even encounter a mythical dragon. Guests can channel their inner warrior with thrilling axe throwing activities, and capture timeless moments in stocks for photo ops. There will be many Instagrammable moments and the popular 360 camera is anticipated to return.

The night will be filled with live performances and many more surprises that will enchant guests from start to finish. Enjoy a delicious feast featuring offerings from over 15 local eateries, including Casa Romantica’s exclusive caterers: Colette’s Catering, 24 Carrots, and Carbonara Catering. They will serve snack-sized bites alongside desserts like Chunk N’ Chip ice cream sandwiches. Specialty cocktails will also be available for guests to toast to the Casa, courtesy of the event’s exclusive spirit providers, Nolet’s Gin and Ketel One Vodka and Botanicals.

“Toast to the Casa is a beloved event that holds a special place in our hearts and in the hearts of our supporters,” adds Jacqui Groseth, Executive Director, Resource Development and Administration. “We invite everyone to join us for an evening of spectacular entertainment, delicious cuisine, and an opportunity to come together in support of our vital cultural and educational programs. This year’s Renaissance theme promises to delight, and we can’t wait to share it with you.”

The Honorary Chairs of the 2024 gala are Ed & Maggie Chang and Hal Higgins & Gayle Pereira-Higgins. These two couples have been steadfast supporters of Casa Romantica for nearly 20 years. In the same way that this has been a Renaissance year in the life of Casa Romantica, these couples, especially the women who serve on the Casa Romantica board, were instrumental during Casa Romantica's early renaissance years. Beyond their involvement and commitment to the non-profit, they are great friends and excel at introducing new people to all that Casa Romantica has to offer.

Toast to the Casa: Renaissance will not only provide a spectacular experience, but also offer vital support to Casa Romantica’s cultural and educational programs. The annual fundraising event provides major support for all of the cultural and educational programs throughout the season, raising essential funds to preserve our organization for future generations to enjoy.

Early bird tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now, with early bird tickets priced at $175 until August 31st and sponsorships starting at $1,000. Don’t miss this chance to be part of an extraordinary night that combines entertainment, community, and philanthropy. For more information, additional details, and to purchase tickets, please visit Casaromantica.org/events/toast-to-the-casa/.

