Write Out Loud Will Host POE & HIS PROGENY Event Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



WRITE OUT LOUD has announced “Poe and His Progeny”, at the Villa Montezuma Museum in Sherman Heights. This historic Queen Anne Victorian was named “The Palace of the Arts," by Jessie Shepard, the musician, spiritualist and author who designed it in 1887. Performances will take place on October 25, 26, 31 and November 1. There are three performances each evening at 6:00pm, 7:30pm and 9:00pm. Tickets are $30. Patrons can reserve tickets at https://writeoutloudsd.com/poe-and-his-progeny/ or by calling 619-297-8953

Join Edgar Allan Poe and his guests, Mary Shelly, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Guy de Maupassant, and others, for the retelling of The Fall of the House of Usher, Frankenstein, A Tress of Hair and more, while immersed in the stunning Victorian backdrop of the Villa Montezuma. Experience the gripping imagery of Gothic masters of the mysterious, shared by some of San Diego’s most talented performers.



Write Out Loud Artistic Director, Veronica Murphy shared “For this haunting season, we are once again partnering with the Friends of Villa Montezuma to bring our audience a chilling literary experience. The mansion’s music room serves as a backdrop for these stories by some of our favorite authors.”

Location:The Villa Montezuma Museum is located at 1925 K St., San Diego 92102. The Villa Montezuma is an historic building with no elevator.

Performers include: Paul Maley, Laurence Brown, Rhianna Basore, and more San Diego favorites.

Write Out Loud serves over 30,000 people annually with their core programs: In addition to Poe and his Progeny, Write Out Loud presents a six show season of Story Concerts; TwainFest - an annual free family celebration of 19th Century Literature; StoryBox Theatre (Kamishibai) for elementary students; Poetry Out Loud for high school students; Ripples From Walden Pond - a one-man play about Henry David Thoreau; Stories for Seniors; Read Imagine Create for teens’ and Let Your Voice Be Heard - a youth poetry writing initiative.

Comments

NORTH COAST REP