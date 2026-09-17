Cast and Creative Team Set For JOB at Cygnet Theatre

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Cygnet Theatre will present JOB, Max Wolf Friedlich's razor-sharp psychological thriller directed by Hannah Meade. The show will run from October 7 - November 1, 2026 and will be produced in The Dottie Studio Theater. Opening night for media is Saturday, October 10, 2026 at 7:00 PM (Pacific Time).

A viral video. A forced leave. A woman fighting to reclaim the job that defines her. When Jane, an ambitious employee at a tech giant, sits down with crisis therapist Loyd, a routine evaluation quickly mutates into a tense psychological duel. JOB locks two strangers in a room and strips away layers of power, privilege, and digital‑age morality, revealing how easily a single misstep can explode online. Electric, unsettling, and darkly funny, it probes what it means to be a citizen of the internet.

Meade says, 'JOB is a confrontation about doing the 'right thing' as a citizen of our modern, digital age - especially when doing the right thing may come at the ultimate cost. This play is a true psychological thriller that takes audiences deep into a cerebral and emotional battle of wits. I always like when a piece encourages audiences to play judge, jury and executioner on the ride home from the theatre. As the director, I feel especially lured because JOB doesn't just encourage this post-show discussion; it demands it.'

The two-person cast features Jacob Bruce as Loyd and Caroline Gottlieb as Jane.

The creative team includes Hannah Meade, Direction and Costume Design; Audrey Casteris, Scenic and Props Design; Annelise Schultz-Salazar, Lighting Design; Steven Leffue, Sound Design; Caleb Cook, Stage Manager; Angel Page Smigielski, Assistant Stage Manager; and Sashank Kanchustambam, Assistant Director.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 18 Hrs 45 Min 27 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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