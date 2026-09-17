Cast and Creative Team Set For JOB at Cygnet Theatre
The two-person thriller features Jacob Bruce as Loyd and Caroline Gottlieb as Jane at the Dottie Studio Theater.
Cygnet Theatre will present JOB, Max Wolf Friedlich's razor-sharp psychological thriller directed by Hannah Meade. The show will run from October 7 - November 1, 2026 and will be produced in The Dottie Studio Theater. Opening night for media is Saturday, October 10, 2026 at 7:00 PM (Pacific Time).
A viral video. A forced leave. A woman fighting to reclaim the job that defines her. When Jane, an ambitious employee at a tech giant, sits down with crisis therapist Loyd, a routine evaluation quickly mutates into a tense psychological duel. JOB locks two strangers in a room and strips away layers of power, privilege, and digital‑age morality, revealing how easily a single misstep can explode online. Electric, unsettling, and darkly funny, it probes what it means to be a citizen of the internet.
Meade says, 'JOB is a confrontation about doing the 'right thing' as a citizen of our modern, digital age - especially when doing the right thing may come at the ultimate cost. This play is a true psychological thriller that takes audiences deep into a cerebral and emotional battle of wits. I always like when a piece encourages audiences to play judge, jury and executioner on the ride home from the theatre. As the director, I feel especially lured because JOB doesn't just encourage this post-show discussion; it demands it.'
The two-person cast features Jacob Bruce as Loyd and Caroline Gottlieb as Jane.
The creative team includes Hannah Meade, Direction and Costume Design; Audrey Casteris, Scenic and Props Design; Annelise Schultz-Salazar, Lighting Design; Steven Leffue, Sound Design; Caleb Cook, Stage Manager; Angel Page Smigielski, Assistant Stage Manager; and Sashank Kanchustambam, Assistant Director.
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...
|
BEGIN AGAIN
The Old Globe (9/06-10/11) PHOTOS
|
Good Night, Oscar
North Coast Repertory (9/16-10/11)
|
The Outsiders
San Diego Civic Theatre (11/03-11/08)
|
Cirque Kalabante Afrique En Cirque
Poway Center for The Performing Arts (2/28-2/28)
|
Falsettos
Mosaic Theatricals (4/16-5/02)
|
Elf The Musical
San Diego Civic Theatre (12/29-1/03)
|
ei8ht the Musical
JCompany Youth Theater (11/29-12/06)
|
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular Tour with Patricia Quinn
Balboa Theater (10/11-10/11)
|
The Lion King
Civic Theatre- San Diego (2/18-3/07)
|
The Modern Gentleman Hits, Harmony, & The Holidays
Poway Center for The Performing Arts (12/05-12/05)