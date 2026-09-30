Interview: More Than a Competition: Joey Landwehr on the Broadway San Diego Awards

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The 2027 Broadway San Diego Awards are officially underway, with six schools already signed up and more invited to join the season-long celebration of high school musical theatre performances across San Diego County, sending two winners to New York to compete on a Broadway stage in 2027.

But the program offers more than what happens onstage. For young performers, the Awards offer an opportunity to learn from one another, build connections across school theatre programs, and become part of a larger San Diego theatre community. And for students who love telling stories as much as performing them, the season also offers another opportunity: the Jimmy Awards® Student Reporter Search, which gives aspiring writers, journalists, photographers, and content creators the chance to cover high school musical theatre throughout the county. Those who participate in the Jimmy Awards Student Reporter Program could win the chance to travel to New York City to cover the Jimmy Awards and experience the event from behind the scenes.

We usually catch up with Broadway San Diego Awards Artistic Director Joey Landwehr toward the end of the Awards season, when we can look back at what the students have accomplished. This time, we’re starting at the beginning — talking about what he hopes students will discover, what he wants them to know before they begin, and the opportunities available both onstage and behind the scenes through the Broadway San Diego Awards and the Jimmy Awards® Student Reporter Search.

The 2027 Broadway San Diego Awards are officially open, and you already have six schools signed up! What does it feel like to be at the beginning of the process this year, rather than looking back on everything after the finale?

Now that I am ensconced full-time as Education and Outreach Associate for Broadway San Diego, I am able to fully theatre-nerd out for the entire season-long experience. Right now it is about organizing, getting the word out, and putting all our ducks in a row. My cohort, Carlos Martinez, and I have been working all Summer on the Awards and making some great changes that will streamline not only the work of our adjudicators, but more importantly, for the teachers and students alike.

Plus, I am happy to say we are partnering again this year with the San Diego Critics Circle to spread awareness concerning not only their incredible initiative, “Reviewers of Tomorrow" but also the Jimmy Awards Student Reporter Search. This is an exciting opportunity for students to flex their creativity by reporting on shows and creating social media content, which is then entered into the competition. The student who is chosen from all the entries gets to report on the process and presentation of The Broadway San Diego Awards and is entered to become the Jimmy Awards Student Reporter. This includes a free trip to NYC to report on the Jimmy Awards and be a part of it all on Broadway! Here is the link to the web page with all the info: https://www.broadwaysd.com/broadway-san-diego-awards/

For schools and educators considering the program for the first time, what can students expect when they participate in the Broadway San Diego Awards?

An experience that can change their lives forever. If I had something like this when I was their age, I could have potentially made my Broadway debut 12 years earlier. Now, don’t get me wrong… going to NYC to perform on Broadway in the Jimmy Awards is, of course, the main focus; but I know that we at Broadway San Diego pride ourselves on making the entire involvement in the awards a journey that they can take with them for the rest of their lives.

As Artistic Director, I always make it a point to promote the journey rather than the destination, and I feel that this way of looking at things helps promote camaraderie, compassion, empathy, and, most importantly, friendship. You can ask just about any Broadway San Diego Awards alum, and they will tell you this intense week of theatre training creates bonds they will carry with them for the rest of their lives.

Artistic Director Joey Landwehr

Photo credit: Shae Sotto

We usually talk at the end of the process about how much the students have grown and what they’ve accomplished. What do you hope students bring with them as they first walk through the door? What do you wish every student knew before they start this process?

Oh! That is a great question. Here are a few thoughts:

Don’t psych yourself out! I think sometimes young artists put too much stake in these awards (And understandably so - it can be life-changing), and because of that, can bomb the callback. I get it, they really want it, and that's great! But if the stakes are too high, one has nowhere to go but down. Thinking of it as just another opportunity, out of the many opportunities that will present themselves, is a much healthier focus in all things.

The best audience is the one in front of you. Remember that when you are at the callback, or even performing on the Balboa Theatre Stage, you are performing for the best audience in the world, because every one of the adjudicators, coaches, teachers, or judges wants you to succeed. There is only positivity and hope being reflected back at you..

Consider your song choice carefully. Just because it is a new song from a shiny new musical, it doesn’t mean it is the right song for you! Honestly, if I hear one more song from GHOST or BONNIE & CLYDE, I may just scream. There are absolutely incredible songs from musicals written before 2015, I promise you. And when you find a gem from the past the judges notice it! You did the work.

Vocal gymnastics does not make a quality performance. I remember listening to one of our alumni, Mary Rose Vadeboncoeur; she sang “Ice Cream” from SHE LOVES ME. Her placement of the entire song, but especially the money note at the end, was absolute perfection, and she didn’t need to add in swoops or runs or the optional note up. She just sang the song beautifully. And she took the prize!

Understand your song. The first day I meet with the Top 20, I give them some lengthy homework. I learned from the best, Arthur Wagner of UCSD fame, and he taught me all the nerdy, fun, interesting Character Analysis & Script/Song Analysis. The work I give them is also the work I do with every song or script I work on. So I am passing down that knowledge from one of the greats, through me, to them. They are high school students doing graduate-level work, so they can really DIG!

For a student who loves theatre but may not necessarily see themselves as a “competition” kid, what would you say to them about why they should give the program a try?

I hate that the word competition has a bad rap. Because of that, it can breed negativity, anxiety, and judgment when it's framed as rivalry. Rather than it being a competition against others, allow it to be an emulation where one betters oneself. Every moment should be a learning moment. One of our alumni, Justin Lee, embodied this idea all three years he was a part of the awards. Don’t get me wrong, he sang like an angel, but his contagious, positive spirit, winning smile, and attitude really showed through. He came in every day to learn, grow, and be his absolute best. And that is all it needs to be.

The program brings students from different schools together. What do you think is special about creating that larger San Diego theatre community for young performers?

When I first moved here in 2003, there was so much negativity, harshness, and territorial egocentricity when it came to working in theatre education. It was scary. I consider that, after working in this field in San Diego for 25 years, we have slowly come to a place where there is more communion and empathy across “the boards”. While it is not the only guiding force, I truly believe the version of the Broadway San Diego Awards we have created has helped bridge that gap and bring the San Diego arts community together. And we are always better, together.

For the schools reading this who are thinking about joining us this year, why should they take that first step and register?

Any arts teacher worth their salt is and should always be elevating their students. If it ever becomes about themselves, it is then time to find a new profession. And these awards are one of the greatest opportunities one can present to one's theatre students. It gives them a tower block to build their career on and a foothold to allow them a smoother climb. That being said, it can do great things for the theatre programs that come along for the ride. It’s not about competition or winning; it's about communing.

My friend Katie Wilson, Theatre Instructor at Cathedral Catholic High School, said it best. “The Broadway San Diego Awards validate the importance of educational theater by providing a professional platform, scholarship opportunities, and a pathway to the national level for high school students. As a theater educator, I can tell you that this validation of our work is truly invaluable. The connection to a national competition elevates the perception of local high school theater from an extracurricular activity to a recognized stepping-stone for young talent. The awards set a high standard for students and educators by offering recognition for outstanding achievements in acting, vocal performance, and dance. The competition encourages schools to invest in quality theater programs, knowing their work can be celebrated by the community. By engaging students, teachers, and families, the program creates a stronger community around the performing arts. It helps to build future audiences for live theater by fostering an appreciation for the art form at a young age. The program draws much-needed attention to the work being done by dedicated students and teachers, allowing the theatrical arts to garner not only praise but also monetary support, encouraging legitimacy in the field .”

For Joey Landwehr, the Broadway San Diego Awards are ultimately about much more than who walks away with a trophy. They are about giving young people opportunities to stretch themselves, discover what they are capable of, and find a community that extends far beyond their own school theatre program.

That philosophy applies to the students behind the scenes as well as those onstage. The Jimmy Awards Student Reporter Search gives young writers, photographers, journalists, and content creators a chance to tell the stories of the students participating in the Awards — and to develop their own voices along the way. It is an opportunity to see musical theatre from a different perspective, work alongside professional critics, and potentially take that experience all the way to New York City.

The timing is perfect: the 2027 Broadway San Diego Awards season is just beginning. Schools interested in participating can find registration information and program details through Broadway San Diego, while students interested in the Student Reporter Search can watch for opportunities to cover productions and submit their work.

Schools and students interested in participating in the 2027 Broadway San Diego Awards can register now at Broadway San Diego and take the first step toward an unforgettable season click here

The stage is waiting. The stories are waiting to be told. And for the students who are willing to take that first step, the 2027 Broadway San Diego Awards are just getting started.

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