The Old Globe Launches Search for San Diego Musicians to Open BEGIN AGAIN

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The Tony Award-winning Old Globe, is launching a search for talented San Diego singers, songwriters, and musicians to take part in a special opportunity – to open the pre-Broadway engagement of the new musical, Begin Again, with a performance before the start of the show.

In both the film and the new stage musical, the story begins at a New York City open mic night, where Gretta, a gifted songwriter, is introduced as the final performer of the evening. This summer, The Old Globe will bring that spirit to San Diego, inviting local artists to share their music and help build excitement for the upcoming new musical.

Additionally, performers may also be selected to take the stage at the one-night-only event, Begin Again: San Diego Sessions, a free community music event on the Globe's Copley Plaza, on Monday, July 20, at 7:00 p.m. The Globe's Lady Carolyn's Pub will be celebrating this inspiring evening with happy hour prices all evening.

With Begin Again, The Old Globe is celebrating the creativity already thriving across San Diego's music scene — from open mics and coffeehouses to clubs, campuses, studios, and neighborhood stages — and inviting local artists to help begin this new musical in the city where its journey to Broadway starts.

Begin Again is based on the film written and directed by John Carney; book by Jenna Clark Embrey and Molly Beach Murphy; music and lyrics by Train; music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Brian Usifer; choreography by David Neumann; and directed by Lorin Latarro. The world premiere musical, based on the Exclusive Media motion picture, Begin Again, is produced by special arrangement with Stephanie Kramer, Tamar Climan, and Nicole Kramer. Performances run September 6 to October 11, 2026, with the opening on Thursday, September 17 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park.

In a city alive with possibility, two unlikely dreamers discover that music has the power to change everything. When Gretta, a gifted but heartbroken songwriter, crosses paths with Dan, a record producer on the brink of burnout, their chance encounter sparks an unexpected collaboration that transforms them both. Set against the exhilarating backdrop of New York City, Begin Again is a world-premiere musical about rediscovering passion, purpose, and the courage to start over.

SUBMISSION DETAILS:

This opportunity is not a casting call for a role in the actual stage production. It is a special performance opportunity inspired by the opening scene of Begin Again.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older. Solo performers and duets are welcome. Performances should feature live vocals and may include handheld acoustic instruments. Full bands, drum kits, and explicit lyrics are not permitted. Each selected performer will perform one song, with a maximum length of four minutes. Full music guidelines are found in the application. All performers must agree to photo and video capture and possible promotional use by The Old Globe.

Singers and musicians selected to join The Old Globe for this unique opportunity will receive two complimentary tickets to see Begin Again on select dates. Performers selected for the pre-show opportunity during the run of Begin Again will receive a $50 stipend per performance and two complimentary tickets to the performance at which they will appear, subject to availability and select performance dates.

Video submission entries must be submitted no later than Friday, July 10, 2026. Selected performers will be notified by Tuesday, July 14, 2026. Space is limited.

For more information on submission details, visit theoldglobe.org/begin-again-san-diego-sessions.

Begin Again will play on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way). Performances for the world premiere, pre-Broadway engagement run September 6 – October 11, 2026, with the official press opening Thursday, September 17. Tickets are currently available by subscription only at TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623), or in person at The Old Globe's Box Office in Balboa Park. Single tickets will go on sale Friday, July 24, 2026, at 1 p.m.

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