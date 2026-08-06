Video: Go Behind the Scenes of ROCK OF AGES at San Diego Musical Theatre

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San Diego Musical Theatre has posted a behind-the-scenes video offering a glimpse into its upcoming production of ROCK OF AGES, giving audiences a preview of the glam-rock world the company is building on the SDMT Stage.

Set at the tail end of the 1980s in Hollywood, the jukebox musical follows aspiring rock star Drew as he pursues his dream of stardom while falling for Sherri, a small-town girl fresh off the bus from Kansas. Their story unfolds against the backdrop of the fabled Sunset Strip, which faces demolition when German developers arrive with plans to replace it with a strip mall. The score draws on hits from bands including Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi and Whitesnake.

The production is set to begin performances at SDMT Stage on August 21st.

The behind-the-scenes footage gives fans an early look at the energy the cast and crew are bringing to the show's arena-rock atmosphere ahead of opening.

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