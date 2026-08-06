Video: Go Behind the Scenes of ROCK OF AGES at San Diego Musical Theatre
The jukebox musical arrives on the SDMT Stage as part of the company's current season.
San Diego Musical Theatre has posted a behind-the-scenes video offering a glimpse into its upcoming production of ROCK OF AGES, giving audiences a preview of the glam-rock world the company is building on the SDMT Stage.
Set at the tail end of the 1980s in Hollywood, the jukebox musical follows aspiring rock star Drew as he pursues his dream of stardom while falling for Sherri, a small-town girl fresh off the bus from Kansas. Their story unfolds against the backdrop of the fabled Sunset Strip, which faces demolition when German developers arrive with plans to replace it with a strip mall. The score draws on hits from bands including Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi and Whitesnake.
The production is set to begin performances at SDMT Stage on August 21st.
The behind-the-scenes footage gives fans an early look at the energy the cast and crew are bringing to the show's arena-rock atmosphere ahead of opening.
|
BEGIN AGAIN
The Old Globe (9/06-10/11)
|
Good Night, Oscar
North Coast Repertory (9/16-10/11)
|
Scapin
North Coast Repertory (7/22-8/16) PHOTOS
|
Tick, Tick... BOOM!
Diversionary Theatre (9/10-9/27)
|
Little Shop of Horrors 40th Anniversary Tour with Ellen Greene (the Original Audrey)
Balboa Theater (8/15-8/15)
|
the wulfeater
10th Avenue Arts Center (8/28-9/18) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
ImprovCon
Town and Country Resort and Convention Center (8/20-8/23)
|
John Cameron Mitchell: Hedwig 25th Anniversary Movie Tour
The Observatory North Park (9/20-9/20)
|
Scapin
North Coast Repertory Theatre (7/22-8/23) PHOTOS
|
Goose – The Band
Cal Coast Credit Union Air Theatre (8/13-8/13)