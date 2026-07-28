Video: SCAPIN at North Coast Repertory Theatre

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SCAPIN, the comic farce running at North Coast Repertory Theatre, is the subject of a new trailer shared on the theatre's YouTube channel. The short preview offers a glimpse of the show's fast-paced schemes and comic chaos, centering on the character Scapin as he cons his way through an increasingly tangled plot.

The production is adapted by Bill Irwin and Mark O'Donnell from Molière's original play, reworking the classic farce with a modern sensibility while keeping its core story intact: a resourceful servant, Scapin, manipulates two stubborn, money-minded fathers to help a pair of young lovers get their way. The trailer describes Scapin as jumping into action with 'outrageous tricks, bold lies, and comic chaos at every turn' as he improvises his way out of one impossible situation after another.

The North Coast Repertory Theatre staging is directed by Christopher Williams and stars Paul Slade Smith in the title role, alongside David McBean as George, James Newcomb as Argante, Sophia Oberg as Nerine, Omri Schein as Sylvestre, and Marie Zolezzi as Zerbinette. The production is supported in part by lead production sponsor Mary Ann Whittier.

The trailer arrives as the comedy has drawn enough of an audience for the theatre to extend its run, according to a prior BroadwayWorld report on the production's extension through August 23 at the Solana Beach venue.

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