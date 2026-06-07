Review: THE MOST HAPPY FELLA at North Coast Repertory Theatre

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If you think lying on your dating profile is a modern invention, “The Most Happy Fella” is here to remind you that catfishing has existed for generations. Fortunately, North Coast Repertory Theatre's production has something even more timeless than romantic deception: a glorious score sung by an excellent cast.

Frank Loesser's intimate musical with a sweeping score about love, loneliness, and second chances is filled with soaring ballads, rich harmonies, and emotionally charged numbers. This company delivers them all with warmth, passion, and skill. From the first notes to the final curtain, the music proves exactly why this musical has endured.

The story follows Tony (Gregory North), a middle-aged Napa Valley farmer who begins a correspondence with Rosabella (Lauren Weinberg), a San Francisco waitress. After his sister Maria (Bethany Slomka) tells him he is too old for this romance and, concerned that this might be true, Tony sends a photograph of his handsome young foreman, Joe (Chris Hunter), instead of himself. Naturally, this decision creates exactly the sort of problems one might expect when a relationship begins with a lie.

When Rosabella arrives expecting one man and finds another, hurt feelings, misunderstandings, and emotional complications follow. Meanwhile, Rosabella's friend Cleo (Shinah Hey) comes to check in on her friend (this is effectively a mail-order bride situation, so good on Cleo for being protective) and finds romance of her own with the eternally cheerful ranch hand Herman (Andrew Hey), providing some of the show's most charming moments.

Director Jeffrey B. Moss once again demonstrates his golden touch for Golden Age musicals. As he did with North Coast Rep's excellent production of “Camelot”, Moss approaches this work with affection, confidence, and a talented cast. The result is a production that feels both intimate and grand, showcasing the emotional richness of the score while ensuring every performer has a chance to shine

North anchors the production as Tony with a warm, sincere performance. His rich vocals beautifully serve Loesser's demanding score, while his gentle presence makes it easy to understand why Tony is so beloved by everyone around him. Weinberg matches him note for note, delivering soaring vocals and making Rosabella's journey feel genuine even when the plot occasionally veers into melodrama.

Gregory North and Lauren Weinberg

Photo Credit: Aaron Rumley

Hunter also delivers strong vocals as Joe, especially in "Joey, Joey, Joey," capturing the restless spirit of a man constantly pulled toward the next horizon, only to become stuck in an increasingly awkward and complicated situation.

Shinah Hey is a firecracker as Cleo, bringing comic timing and plenty of personality to every scene. Andrew Hey is equally delightful as Herman, whose relentlessly optimistic outlook proves infectious. Their flirtation is a highlight, and their chemistry adds a sunny burst of joy.

Shinah Hey and Andrew Hey

Photo Credit: Aaron Rumley

Andrew, along with Jacob Caltrider, Morgan Hollingsworth, and Eli Wood, also delivers a wonderfully harmonized and charmingly choreographed rendition of "Standing on the Corner.”

Caltrider, Hollingsworth, and Wood also excel as Tony's trio of Italian chefs. Their performance of "Abbondanza" combines singing, dancing, juggling, and comedy with such gleeful energy that it feels like a live-action Looney Tunes short in the best possible way. Their perfectly synchronized disapproving glares later in the show are equally memorable.

L-R: Jacob Caltrider, Andrew Hey, Morgan Hollingsworth, and Eli Wood

Photo Credit: Aaron Rumley

Bethany Slomka brings nuance and heart to Tony's protective sister, Marie, making her concerns stem from genuine love (and some self-preservation) rather than mere interference. Jason Maddy, Tori Hitchcock, and Isabelle Pizzurro provide strong supporting work throughout multiple roles.

Musically, the production is outstanding. Music Director Elan McMahan deserves tremendous credit for guiding the cast through Loesser's ambitious score. The accompaniment by McMahan and Justin Gray fills the theatre, and their musicianship not only provides the foundation for the production's soaring vocals and intricate harmonies but also reminds the audience just how magnificent Loesser's music truly is.

Elan McMahan and Justin Gray

Photo Credit: Aaron Rumley

Melissa Glasgow's choreography uses the intimate space effectively, while Marty Burnett's scenic design evokes a rustic Napa Valley barn that opens to reveal a beautiful painted landscape. Matthew Novotny's lighting fills the stage with warm sunsets and vibrant colors, while Alina Bokovikova's costumes help establish the period with a playful spirit.

The plot, scene by scene, can occasionally feel like tonal whiplash, bouncing between comedy, heartbreak, and romance, and some story elements are unnecessarily convoluted. And yet, none of that ultimately matters.

Loesser's score is breathtaking, and North Coast Rep has assembled a company capable of delivering every note with passion, precision, humor, and heart.

How To Get Tickets

“The Most Happy Fella” is playing at North Coast Repertory Theatre through July 5th. For ticket and showtime information, go to northcoastrep.org

Photo credit: Aaron Rumley

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