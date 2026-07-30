Review: CYRANO at The Old Globe

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Love may make fools of us all, but “Cyrano,” playing at The Old Globe through August 16th, is wonderfully entertaining as it slides from laughter and love into an emotionally devastating end. Jason O'Connell and Brenda Withers have created a nimble adaptation of Edmond Rostand's classic which trades speeches for wit, physical comedy, and contemporary language, creating a production that is funny, charming, romantic, sweet, and ultimately heartbreaking.

The story follows Cyrano (Michael Braun), a brilliant soldier, duelist, and poet hopelessly in love with a long-time friend, the spirited and intelligent Roxanne (Cailen Fu). Convinced his appearance makes him unworthy of her affection, he instead helps the handsome but tongue-tied Christian (Max Monning) win her heart by supplying the words Christian cannot. It's a love triangle built not on jealousy, but on self-doubt, making its inevitable tragedy all the more poignant.

(from left) Cailen Fu as Roxane and Michael Braun as Cyrano in Cyrano, 2026.

Photo by Rich Soublet II.

Michael Braun is superb as Cyrano. Charismatic, quick-witted, and endlessly confident on the surface, Braun delivers every joke, insult, and flourish with infectious energy. He opens the show gleefully heckling a performance in a sequence that would delight even seasoned hecklers Statler and Waldorf from The Muppet Show. Yet beneath the swagger lies a tender vulnerability, and Braun makes Cyrano's emotional unraveling genuinely affecting. By the final moments, the audience member to my side had shifted from laughter to tears.

Cailen Fu gives Roxanne warmth, intelligence, and infectious enthusiasm, even if the character remains frustratingly oblivious to what is unfolding around her. Max Monnig is wonderfully earnest as Christian, a young man who knows who he is, and also realizes that he lacks the facility of language to woo a woman like Roxanne. Maria Elena Ramirez and Phillip Taratula round out the talented ensemble, seamlessly shifting between multiple characters while keeping the comedy lively and the pace brisk.

(from left) Max Monnig as Christian and Cailen Fu as Roxane in Cyrano, 2026.

Photo by Rich Soublet II.

Director Annie Tippe leans into the play's theatricality and intimacy, making excellent use of the theatre-in-the-round. In this production, there is no overly dramatic prosthetic nose; instead, it is simply highlighted with makeup. What makes this most impactful is that everyone still understands the premise, but the production can focus more on the emotional core of Cyrano, without dealing with any special effects and makeup frippery. The first act races along with whirlwind momentum, filled with clever staging, audience interaction, and comic invention. As the story turns toward tragedy, the third act loses some of the first act's propulsive energy, and the quieter pace allows the emotional weight of Cyrano's choices to fully land.

Afsoon Pajoufar's playful scenic design evokes a backstage world full of surprises, while Haydee Zelideth's elegant costumes support the cast's rapid transformations. Christopher Bowser's lighting and brandon wolcott's sound subtly reinforce the production's shift from buoyant comedy to bittersweet romance.

This “Cyrano” proves that the greatest obstacle to love isn't always circumstance—sometimes it's believing you're unworthy of it. Funny, inventive, and deeply moving, this fresh adaptation charms with its wit before revealing the emotional depth that has made this story an enduring classic.

How To Get Tickets

“Cyrano” is playing at The Old Globe through August 16th. For ticket and showtime information, go to theoldglobe.org

Photo Credit: The Old Globe and Rich Soublet II

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