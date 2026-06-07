THE MOST HAPPY FELLA Trailer Released Ahead of North Coast Repertory Theatre Run

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North Coast Repertory Theatre has released a trailer for its upcoming production of THE MOST HAPPY FELLA, offering audiences an early glimpse into the Napa Valley–set romantic musical ahead of its Solana Beach engagement.

THE MOST HAPPY FELLA features music, lyrics, and libretto by Frank Loesser, whose sweeping, opera-inflected score distinguishes the show as one of Broadway's most ambitious mid-century musicals. The story follows Tony, a lonely Italian vineyard owner whose fateful correspondence with a young waitress named Rosabella sets an unlikely love story in motion — one built on longing, deception, and ultimately grace. Lauren Weinberg leads the cast as Rosabella opposite Gregory North as Tony, with Chris Hunter as Joe, Bethany Slomka as Marie, and Andrew Hey as Herman, among an ensemble that also includes Shinah Hey, Tori Hitchcock, Morgan Hollingsworth, Jason Maddy, Isabelle Pizzurro, Jacob Caltrider, and Eli Wood.

Director Jeffrey B. Moss helms the production at North Coast Repertory Theatre, bringing what he has described as a rediscovery of the material to the company's intimate Solana Beach stage. BroadwayWorld spoke with Moss ahead of opening night about his approach to Loesser's sprawling yet deeply personal score.

The production has since opened to critical attention, and BroadwayWorld's review praised the cast's vocal performances and the enduring power of Loesser's writing in North Coast Rep's intimate staging.

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