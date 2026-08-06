IMPROVCON, Nation's First Improv Convention, to Debut in San Diego

NEW! San Diego Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for San Diego & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

San Diego will become the center of the improv world this August as it hosts the inaugural ImprovCon, the nation's first and only convention dedicated exclusively to improvisational theatre. Taking place August 20–23, 2026, at the Town and Country Resort, the 3½-day event will bring together performers, teachers, theatre owners, producers, students, and comedy fans for an immersive celebration of the art form.

Founded by San Diego native and longtime improviser Chris Colthurst, ImprovCon expands on the traditional improv festival model by creating a convention that encompasses every aspect of the improv community. Organizers expect attendees from across the United States and around the world to gather for more than 100 performances, 128 workshops, 45 panel discussions, networking events, live music, and social activities.

"Improv has influenced television, film, theater, education, business and so many aspects of modern culture, yet there has never been a convention designed to celebrate the entire community," said Colthurst. "We wanted to create a place where people could learn from the best, discover new voices, make meaningful connections and have an incredible amount of fun. San Diego felt like the perfect home for that vision."

Designed for participants of every experience level, ImprovCon combines live performances with hands-on education, professional development, and networking opportunities. Because all programming takes place at the Town and Country Resort, attendees can easily move between workshops, performances, restaurants, and social events throughout the weekend.

Guests can attend the entire convention with a Play Pass or purchase newly introduced Day Passes for Friday, Saturday, or Sunday, allowing visitors to experience a full day of programming without committing to the entire weekend.

The inaugural lineup features performers, comedians, and educators whose work spans some of television's most recognizable comedy series.

Among the featured guests are Edi Patterson (The Righteous Gemstones), performing with Impro Theatre; MADtv favorite Stephnie Weir, appearing with longtime collaborator Bob Dassie as WeirDass; Scott Adsit (30 Rock), performing alongside Jet Eveleth; and legendary improv duo TJ Jagodowski and David Pasquesi (TJ & Dave), widely regarded as pioneers of modern improvisation.

Additional performances include SuperShow, featuring Superstore cast members Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Jon Barinholtz, Nico Santos, and Johnny Pemberton; acclaimed ensemble 3Peat featuring Dewayne Perkins (The Studio); Asian AF; Impro Theatre; Keiko Agena (Gilmore Girls); Chicago improv pioneer Mick Napier; and dozens of additional performers, teachers, and innovators from across North America.

Beyond performances, attendees can participate in workshops and panel discussions led by respected instructors and industry professionals while connecting with fellow improvisers during networking events and informal jams throughout the convention.

ImprovCon 2026

Dates: August 20–23, 2026

Venue: Town and Country Resort

San Diego, California

Programming Includes

More than 100 live performances

128 workshops

45 panel discussions

Networking events

Live music

Social gatherings

Featured Guests

Edi Patterson, Stephnie Weir, Bob Dassie, Scott Adsit, Jet Eveleth, TJ Jagodowski, David Pasquesi, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Jon Barinholtz, Nico Santos, Johnny Pemberton, Dewayne Perkins, Keiko Agena, Mick Napier, Impro Theatre, Asian AF, 3Peat, and many more.

Tickets

Play Passes, Day Passes, hotel information, and the complete schedule are available at www.improvcon.com.

About ImprovCon

Founded by San Diego improviser Chris Colthurst, ImprovCon is the nation's first convention dedicated exclusively to improvisational theatre. The event brings together performers, educators, producers, theatre leaders, students, and fans for performances, workshops, professional development, and networking designed to celebrate and advance the art of improv.

Need more San Diego Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming