THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Cast Spotted in Wandelprobe Sneak Peek at Cygnet Theatre

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Cygnet Theatre released a wandelprobe sneak peek video this week, offering an early glimpse of the cast moving through the space as the company prepares to open its production of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL. The footage captures the ensemble in the midst of a wandelprobe — the rehearsal process in which performers walk and sing through the show on the actual stage for the first time — giving audiences a preview of the production before it officially begins performances.

THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL brings the beloved Nickelodeon animated series to the stage, following SpongeBob SquarePants and the residents of Bikini Bottom as they confront an existential threat to their underwater home. The show features an eclectic score drawn from original songs contributed by a wide range of artists spanning rock, pop, and R&B.

The Cygnet production is directed by Katie Banville and will be staged at The Joseph Clayes III Theater in San Diego. Performances begin June 10, with the production running through July 12, 2026. BroadwayWorld previously reported on the full cast and creative team assembled for the production.

Banville's work on this production takes on added significance given that she was recently announced as Cygnet Theatre's incoming artistic leader, stepping into the role beginning in July after more than two decades as a performer, choreographer, and director with the company. Tickets and information are available at cygnettheatre.org.

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