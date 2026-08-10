Don't miss a "strange and beautiful masterpiece" (The Telegraph), on stage now!

At La Jolla Playhouse now - Aug 9

CRITICS ARE CALLING IT A MUST-SEE. AUDIENCES AGREE.

"No two audiences will experience the same "ha ha ha ha ha ha ha". Some evenings may be funnier than others, some more emotional, and some a little longer than they need to be. But every performance offers something increasingly rare: the chance for a room full of strangers to laugh together, care for one another, and leave feeling just a little lighter than when they arrived. It's weird, and that's wonderful." - BroadwayWorld

Audiences can't get enough:

"Unlike anything I've ever experienced. Thought-provoking, funny, and emotionally evocative." - Sam C.

"I was touched, again and again. It was transcendent." - John A.

Julia Masli's award-winning solo phenomenon ha ha ha ha ha ha ha arrives in San Diego following a string of acclaimed runs across the world, from Edinburgh to New York to Melbourne.

Part clowning, part surreal social experiment, the theatre is transformed into a playground of spontaneity, all shaped in real time by the audience. Utterly unlike anything else, this is a completely different experience every night.

On Stage Now: Must Close Aug 9

Tix from $39

GET TICKETS

See lajollaplayhouse.org/save for info about accessing lowest ticket prices.

Don't take our word for it

Audiences are calling it "phenomenal." "Thought-provoking." "A perfect night at the theatre." One person even described it as "the single best piece of theatre" they've ever seen. HEAR WHAT THEY SAY

Come find out why no two performances are ever the same

Bring friends, introduce someone new to WOW, or treat yourself to what The Guardian calls "the year's most exciting, have-to-be-there comedy moment." GET A SNEAK PEEK

La Jolla Playhouse

2910 La Jolla Village Dr

La Jolla, CA 92093

(858) 550-1010

boxoffice@ljp.org

lajollaplayhouse.org

La Jolla Playhouse is a non-profit organization where artists and audiences come together to create what's new and next in American Theatre. Attendance, Terms and Policies: The sale of tickets for an event and attendance at an event are subject to Terms and Conditions of La Jolla Playhouse, including our Community and Workplace Safety Policy. All tickets are subject to the Playhouse's exchange and refund policies. Programs, dates and artists subject to change.

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