Review: THE FAMILY ALBUM at La Jolla Playhouse

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Every family has an album. There are the glossy photo album memories that people choose to remember, full of carefully chosen smiles, matching holiday sweaters, and vacations where everyone supposedly got along. Then there are the albums —in this case, the one created by the family's singer-songwriter sister— made of songs—the ones that capture the memories, heartbreaks, and truths nobody ever framed. “The Family Album” blends those two ideas in a creative, emotionally resonant, and frequently funny world premiere musical that tackles the raw, transformative journey of healing intergenerational trauma. Featuring a book by Sam Chanse, music and lyrics by MILCK (aka Connie K. Kim) and AG (aka Adrianne Gonzalez), and deft direction by Jess McLeod, this all-female creative team has created a show that proves every family portrait has a story just outside the frame.

Created by MILCK (Connie K. Kim), AG (Adrianne Gonzalez), book writer Sam Chanse, and director Jess McLeod, the 90-minute musical follows Mia (Aury Krebs), a struggling singer-songwriter who has spent years bouncing between low-paying gigs while keeping an even greater distance from her family. When she's summoned home during the pandemic with the alarming news that her mother may be dying, she discovers something arguably more terrifying: a family reunion where nobody has processed anything.

While “The Family Album” is deeply rooted in the experience of an Asian American immigrant family, the emotions and pressure to succeed, honor your parents, never make waves, and be the perfect, obedient child resonate far beyond one culture. Parents who love their children but struggle to express it. The impossible balancing act between becoming who you are and who your family expected you to be. Anyone who's ever dreaded going home for fear of falling back into old arguments and assigned roles will likely recognize themselves somewhere in this story.

Krebs is terrific as Mia, delivering a performance that's equal parts funny, guarded, and emotionally raw. Her expressive vocals effortlessly navigate the score's soaring emotional highs while never losing the intimacy of a singer-songwriter telling deeply personal stories. Claire Kwon is equally compelling as Younger Mia, whose rebellious spirit and powerhouse voice make the character feel less like a flashback and more like the part of Mia she has never been able to leave behind.

(L-R) Jodi Long, Claire Kwon and Aury Krebs

in La Jolla Playhouse’s world-premiere musical THE FAMILY ALBUM; photo by Rich Soublet II.

Together, their duets become the emotional heartbeat of the musical. Songs like "No Home At All," "Quiet," and the exhilarating "Dopamine Lottery" capture the complicated relationship between memory and identity, while the closing "Oh Mother" lands with remarkable emotional honesty.

The supporting cast is equally strong. Courtney Reed and Marc delaCruz bring warmth and humor to siblings Charlotte and Daniel, who have stayed home while Mia has been away. While both siblings are in more “traditionally successful” jobs, they too are grappling with who they are and who they want to be within this daily dynamic. Those hidden emotional depths are revealed in wonderfully clever "Dot Dot Deleting," a text-message duet where every typed pause and deleted sentence says more than the words they actually send. Krebs and Reed have a relatably hilarious duet, "Golden Child," that perfectly captures the sibling bond of Daniel, this family's perfect child, played by delaCruz.

(L-R) Marc delaCruz, Aury Krebs and Courtney Reed

in La Jolla Playhouse’s world-premiere musical THE FAMILY ALBUM; photo by Rich Soublet II.

Jodi Long and Paul Nakauchi give beautifully restrained performances as Sylvia and Henry, parents who have spent decades believing love is best communicated through sacrifice and expectations rather than conversation. Their song "Stir It Up," performed while preparing a family meal, shows their love and communication as they try to maintain order, avoid conflict, and quietly deal with emotional baggage.

And then there are the cats.

Whenever Mia's bottled-up anger threatens to erupt, her emotions materialize as the Hi Hi Meows, a gloriously unhinged punk-rock cat band that appears on stage as Mia's emotions and frustrations bubble close to the surface. Their funny, bizarre, delightfully rebellious punk appearance within the neat confines of a traditional home is a perfect discordant effect. Instead of simply telling us Mia is overwhelmed, they let us experience the chaos happening inside her head.

Aury Krebs with the Hi Hi Meows in

La Jolla Playhouse’s world-premiere musical THE FAMILY ALBUM; photo by Rich Soublet II.

Visually, the production is just as thoughtful. Wilson Chin's flexible scenic design allows memories and reality to flow seamlessly together, while Amanda Zieve's lighting shifts effortlessly between intimate family drama and rock-concert energy. Costume Designer Hahnji Jang is wonderfully expressive; Mia's eclectic wardrobe immediately establishes her artistic spirit, while every costume instantly communicates who each family member is before they speak a single line. It's subtle character work that pays dividends throughout the evening.

“The Family Album”, the moving and wonderfully entertaining world premiere musical at La Jolla Playhouse, reminds us that while every family's story is unique, family dysfunction is a language everyone speaks. What makes it affecting isn't simply that it's about the past; it's that it's about what comes after. About finding compassion for imperfect parents, forgiving siblings who were carrying burdens of their own, and realizing that healing doesn't erase the past, but it can change the ending.

How To Get Tickets

“The Family Album” is playing at La Jolla Playhouse through August 23rd. For ticket and showtime information, go to lajollaplayhouse.org

Photo Credit: Rich Soublet II

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