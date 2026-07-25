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Video: CYRANO Insights Seminar at The Old Globe Features Director Annie Tippe

The pre-show seminar series gives Globe patrons an informal look at productions before they begin.

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The Old Globe posted a Vicki and Carl Zeiger Insights Seminar focused on its current production of CYRANO, featuring a conversation between Associate Artistic Director Kim Heil and director Annie Tippe. The Insights Seminar series offers Globe patrons a chance to connect more closely with productions, with artists presenting ideas in an informal setting designed to deepen the theatregoing experience. Each seminar takes place one hour before curtain on the first Tuesday after performances begin and is free to attend with no reservations required.

CYRANO is written by Jason O'Connell and Brenda Withers and directed by Lucille Lortel Award-winner Annie Tippe. The production reimagines the classic story of the brilliant poet and swordsman Cyrano, whose shame about his physical appearance leads him to hide his feelings for Roxane and ghostwrite romantic letters on behalf of a rival. The cast includes Michael Braun as Cyrano, Cailen Fu as Roxane, Max Monnig as Christian, Maria Elena Ramirez as Le Bret, and Phillip Taratula as Count Deguiche.

The Old Globe is located in San Diego's Balboa Park and is funded in part by the City of San Diego Cultural Affairs. The production has already drawn strong audience interest ahead of its opening: CYRANO was extended by one week before its first performance, reflecting early demand from Globe patrons.

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