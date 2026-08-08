Review: DIVE BAR TIME MACHINE at Blindspot Collective

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Almost everyone has had that moment when a song comes on, and suddenly you’re transported to a specific time and place. That’s the power of music: one minute you’re in the supermarket, and the next you’re dancing in the frozen-food aisle because a song reminds you of college, or going out with friends. In "Dive Bar Time Machine", the latest musical revue from Blindspot Collective, now playing at The Loft at UC San Diego through August 9, the music comes to life and had a packed audience singing and dancing along. It’s 85 minutes of singing, dancing, nostalgia, and musical mayhem with no muzak required.

Created by Blindspot co-leaders Shellina Hefner and Blake McCarty in partnership with UC San Diego’s arts development project The Depot, and directed by McCarty, the show has12 performers in The Loft, a 120-seat bar/performance space. The audience sits all around the room while the performers sing and dance around, beside and sometimes directly in front of them.

The show establishes its time-traveling rules immediately with an opening medley featuring “Rock Around the Clock,” “Time Warp,” “Back in Time” and more. It’s a clever introduction to the concept and a preview of what’s ahead: different decades, different genres and a whole lot of music. When familiar hits appear, audience members can’t help but sing along.

Music can tell a thousand stories, but "Dive Bar Time Machine" doesn’t try to force one. Instead, it wisely chooses joy and lets the songs and the performers do the storytelling.

Montse Cabrera in Blindspot Collective’s new musical “Dive Bar Time Machine”

Photo Credit: Joe Kao

The 12 performers aren’t playing traditional characters; instead, they jump in and out of songs that best showcase their talents. Tash Gomez moves effortlessly from Cass Elliott to Pink to Rihanna, while Aiden Meyndert kicks things off with “Back in Time.” Thomas Fisk brings a gravelly country sound to Garth Brooks and Brooks & Dunn; Michaela Nasello’s smoky vocals were well suited to “I’ll Be Seeing You”; and Sophie DeLange had a great take on “House of the Rising Sun” as well as stand-out dance skills.

This cast has no shortage of vocal moments to shine. Tina Robin tears into Janis Joplin; Hunter Brown has people dreaming of “Blue Skies”; Fredy Gomez Cruz and Montse Cabrera bring infectious energy to the Spanish-language pop-rock set; Sophia Kahn shines on Linda Ronstadt and Charli XCX; and Cole Chinn and Rachel Dillon nail the old-school sound of the ’40s swing numbers.

Taylor Lehmkuhl’s vocal arrangements are a major highlight, with lovely close harmonies in multiple spots of the show. Micah Parra’s choreography keeps the show constantly moving around the room from country two-step to ’90s dance moves, while Colby Freel’s lighting and Evan Eason’s sound design transform the open space into an effective club-like performance environment.

There are 75 songs throughout, so there is definitely a song you know and love and will inspire you to dance in your seat.

This is a musical revue, a dance party, and a celebration of songs that connect us across generations. "Dive Bar Time Machine" is about love, joy, community, and the simple pleasure of being in a room together. Come ready to have fun; after all, sometimes the best time machine is a great song.

How To Get Tickets

"Dive Bar Time Machine" by Blindspot Collective is running through August 9th at The Loft in UCSD. For ticket and showtime information, go to www.blindspotcollective.org

Photo Credit: Blindspot Collective

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