The Old Globe Launches Online Marketplace

The Old Globe today launched The Old Globe Marketplace, an online space for the Globe's talented artisans and staff to offer their goods and services to the public and express their creativity during the prolonged closure of The Old Globe's performance venues. There are a dozen Globe staff members taking part, with more to be added in the coming weeks and months, presenting a wide variety of offerings. The Old Globe Marketplace is the perfect holiday shopping opportunity, but it will live on past the holiday season and offer fun gifts year-round. It is open now, and the full list of participating vendors can be found at www.TheOldGlobe.org/Marketplace.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit the theatre industry intensely, but many Globe employees have pivoted in creative ways to continue their crafts and see themselves through this prolonged intermission, and the Globe aims to support them in this exciting new way. The staff members taking part in this marketplace come from all corners of The Old Globe -carpenters, costumers, stage managers, graphic designers, fundraisers, and more-and people who purchase items from them will know they are supporting passionate local artists during this difficult time. Some of the products and services currently available include original fine artwork, facemasks, handmade purses, calligraphy, jewelry restringing, florist services, virtual party games, and more.

"One of the superpowers of The Old Globe , one of the things that makes this a leading American theatre, is its immensely talented staff," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein . "The artisans and craftspeople who make our shows and the administrators who keep the lights on are, to a person, gifted, visionary, and inspired. That they are sharing their creativity with San Diego in this way is a true holiday gift, and I urge the Globe's fans to turn with me toward this special holiday marketplace. You'll find original and unique gifts for your loved ones even as you help support the people who make the Globe so special."

Note: All in-person Globe productions and events have been postponed until further notice; all dates are subject to change. In the meantime, the Globe develops and presents a wide array of free online programs to continue reaching the San Diego community. These currently include a free commissioned short-plays project Play At Home and The Old Globe Coloring Book, as well as the virtual Grinch Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony broadcast. Current arts engagement programs include the exploration of modern poetry The Poet's Tree; Voces de la Comunidad, the Spanish-language version of Community Voices, our popular playwriting program; collaborative Mad Libs-style program Word Up!; and Creative Youth Studio, a series of professional development opportunities for youth and high-school theatre enthusiasts; new middle school and high school Globe to Go focused resources, a part of School in the Park, which offers free downloadable K-5 resources for teaching; season 2 of Reflecting Shakespeare TV, a digital version of the transformative initiative offered at prisons; and Behind the Curtain: Art of Protest.

Programs and videos archived on our website at www.TheOldGlobe.org and on our YouTube channel, available for viewing at any time from the comfort of your home, including the world premiere of Bill Irwin's In-Zoom; On Book: The Old Globe's Shakespeare Reading Group; outreach from familiar Globe artists in Act Breaks and Flashbacks; Soap It Up with students from The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program; and Barry Edelstein's hit presentation Thinking Shakespeare Live! and his series Thinking Shakespeare Live: Sonnets! Archived arts engagement programs include the Community Voices playwriting workshop; Behind the Curtain and its offshoots, the Spanish-language Detrás del Telón and Behind the Curtain: Technical Assistance forum; check-in program with Globe-commissioned playwrights Playwrights Unstuck; The Living Room Play Workshop; >and season 1 of Reflecting Shakespeare TV.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You