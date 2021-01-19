The Old Globe Announces Upcoming Programming, Featuring a World Premiere Musical by Michael John LaChiusa & More

As the world catches glimpses of a return to normalcy and dares to imagine a time when we can once again gather together in our theatre spaces, The Old Globe will produce a hybrid of digital and in-person offerings that encompasses a broad range of thrilling theatre created by a diverse group of major talents. The Globe's upcoming offerings will include three world premieres (two of which are Globe-commissioned); the return of Shakespeare online, on the radio, and in their outdoor theatre; and two revivals of American classics. Additionally the Globe will continue its popular online Arts Engagement TV programs and will move online for the eighth edition of the Powers New Voices Festival and the Globe's Classical Directing Fellowship.

"Amid continuing uncertainty, the Globe is redoubling its commitment to making theatre that matters and to serving our community with work in a striking range of forms," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. "Across many virtual platforms and then, when it's safe, in person, we're readying one of the most exciting lineups we've ever offered, full of local and national talent at the highest level, and rising to the challenges of this moment to create theatre that's powerful, moving, and entertaining. Shakespeare enjoys pride of place, but alongside him are thrilling artists of this moment whose voices resonate with the cultural breadth and richness of our region. Taken together, this lineup expresses all the accomplishment and dynamism audiences have come to expect from theatre at the Globe. Our energies are pointed toward that happy day when we will reopen our doors and light our stages even more brilliantly. Until then I'm hugely proud to share this bounty of work, especially in these trying times, and certain that there'll be more wonderful projects to announce as the months pass."

The Old Globe kicks off the new year with the eighth annual Powers New Voices Festival, four days of readings of new plays by some of the most exciting voices writing for the American theatre today. This year's event will be presented virtually for the first time, streaming online January 21-24, 2021 on the free virtual Hopin platform. The Festival is free to the public, but reservations are required and can be made online now at www.TheOldGlobe.org.

The Festival begins on Thursday, January 21 at 7:00 p.m. PT with Celebrating Community Voices, an evening of short works created by San Diego residents through the Globe's arts engagement programs Community Voices and coLAB. The evening will include works by Queen Kandi Colke, KishaLynn ("KL") Moore Elliott, Jonathan Hammond, and Thelma Virata de Castro. The readings will be directed by Freedome Bradley-Ballentine, Katherine Harroff, Gerardo Flores Tonella, and Lamar Perry.

On Friday, January 22 at 7:00 p.m. PT, the Festival continues with Fuente Ovejuna by Lope De Vega, translated and adapted by William S. Gregory and Daniel Jáquez. A classic of Spanish Golden Age literature, Fuente Ovejuna is a timeless story of honor and love brought to new life in this fresh translation. This reading is organized jointly between The Old Globe, TuYo Theatre, and the Consulate of Mexico.

On Saturday, January 23 at 7:00 p.m. PT, the Festival will present An Evening with the San Diego Black Artists Collective, produced by Karen Ann Daniels and Lamar Perry and directed by Tanika Baptiste, Karen Ann Daniels, Lamar Perry, and Delicia Turner Sonnenberg. The evening will feature works by Tanika Baptiste, Dea Hurston, Joy Yvonne Jones, Tamara McMillian, Milena (Sellars) Phillips, and Ruff Yeager, as well as a stunning adaptation of Rich Soublet II's Black Presence photo docuseries.

The Festival wraps up on Sunday, January 24 at 7:00 p.m. PT with the Globe-commissioned Under a Baseball Sky by José Cruz González and directed by James Vásquez. From the writer of the Globe's smash hit American Mariachi comes a story about baseball's deep roots in the Mexican American community.

Starting Friday, February 12, 2021, just in time for Valentine's Day weekend, the illustrious actors in The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program will expertly perform William Shakespeare's magical comedy A Midsummer Night's Dream in an online production directed by Sam White. The production will be available to view through The Old Globe's website and YouTube channel.

In April, in celebration of Shakespeare's birthday and in collaboration with San Diego's KPBS Radio 89.5, the Globe will produce a free audio revival of Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein's acclaimed 2017 production of William Shakespeare's Hamlet, with Grantham Coleman returning in the title role. Hamlet: On the Radio will feature all of the principal performers from the 2017 production, bringing Shakespeare's iconic play to life for radio audiences.

The spring will also see the return of The Old Globe Classical Directing Fellowship, a program of the Karen and Stuart Tanz Fellowships at The Old Globe, led by the Globe's Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein, a leading Shakespearean scholar, author, and director. This program continues to broaden our professional artist-training work by presenting a series of techniques that the fellows will then employ in rehearsals with a company of professional actors, culminating in a private presentation. After that, all involved will debrief and broaden the conversation to some larger questions about Shakespeare, American culture, and the director's art and life. Throughout the week, in addition to the artistic work, the fellows will meet with members of the Globe's staff in many departments and with representatives of the larger San Diego theatre community. They will gain not only a set of specific tools to use in directing Shakespeare, but also a sense of the community in one of America's most dynamic theatre towns. In exchange, the Globe will have the chance to begin a conversation with a group of gifted artists with so much to offer this theatre.

Arts engagement programming will resume the first week of February, including past hit programs and exciting new ones. All programs will be available on YouTube and www.TheOldGlobe.org.

New public arts engagement programming:

This spring season will premiere AETV Theatre Shorts, 10-minute-or-less mini-lessons that will feature a theatre expert sharing information they find helpful in their field. These lessons will include insights about the world of production (props, costumes, sound, lighting, and projections); specialty directing and acting advice and information; crossover features on how the world of theatre can improve other elements of life; and more!

Work on your comedic chops with Community Voices: Comedy Edition, hosted by Associate Director of Arts Engagement Katherine Harroff, who will lead participants on the path of comedic performance-based writing every Thursday at 5:30 p.m. PT.

Returning arts engagement programming:

Globe to Go, which offers teachers and parents free downloadable theatre resources for students grades K-12, will continue adding material for everyone to keep learning at home together! Visit their website for creative lesson plans and short videos.

Reflecting Shakespeare TV, in its third season, will continue to offer insightful and diverse experiences from formerly incarcerated citizens. Witness their conversations with hosts Erika Phillips, James Pillar, and Niki Martinez surrounding analysis of William Shakespeare's texts and characters.

The Poet's Tree will continue to feature award-winning poetry movers and shakers with host, spoken word poet, and Globe Teaching Artist Gill Sotu. Participate with weekly poetry-honing prompts and catch some live poetry every Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. PT.

Creative Youth Studio> is back! Tune in to this series of professional development opportunities for youth and high school theatre enthusiasts to advance their creative and professional careers. Participants will explore audition preparation, portfolio building, writing for theatre, entrepreneurial tips, and improvisation skills in free weekly one-hour classes taught by industry experts. Join us every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. PT.

Fridays wouldn't be the same without the hit program Word Up! Grab your dinner and tune in every Friday night at 6:00 p.m. PT with host and Arts Engagement Programs Manager Laura Zablit to collaborate in real time with local artists and their art forms. Past episodes have featured children's books, sonnets, hip-hop, makeup, and more!

In addition, every season, the Arts Engagement Department offers private programming to their Community Partners. Returning private online programming includes Community Voices workshops, in partnership with SouKiss Theatre for a second consecutive time; Reflecting Shakespeare, serving incarcerated justice-involved pentry programs through a combination of alternative-distance learning and interactive Zoom classes with partners California State Prison, Centinela, Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility, San Diego County Office of Education and San Diego Probation, and Youth Empowerment San Diego; Behind the Curtain Intensive Training workshops that allow participants to gain job skills in the world of theatrical production (this pilot program begins with props and costumes); and Shakespeare in the Park, in partnership with other Balboa Park institutions, offering K-8 lessons to Title I schools.

Looking ahead, their free AXIS performing arts series will continue to offer online events, such as Happy Birthday, Mr. Shakespeare! and Día de Muertos/Day of the Dead. Their coLAB series will continue with their fifth annual Juneteenth performance presentation, in collaboration with the George L. Stevens Senior Resource Center, to continue to deepen the Globe's commitment to their celebration of this American holiday. These programs will all be available on their website and YouTube channel for everyone to enjoy safely at home. The calendar of upcoming events will be available soon on their website.

Their annual Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio will return this year for any high school student and recent graduate who would like to dive into acting, movement, music, writing classes, and training in voice and speech, stage combat, and text. Master classes led by Globe artists and staff, many of them leaders in their respective fields, are offered during this month-long curriculum. Applications will be available on the Globe's website in late January.

Barry Edelstein will return with new episodes of his acclaimed series on Shakespeare, his works, and how they come to thrilling life in the hands of the great artists of the Globe. Thinking Shakespeare Live: Infinite Book will look at how the language of Shakespeare made its way across four centuries from the Bard's quill pen to the scripts their actors hold as they rehearse their work today. Like Thinking Shakespeare Live: Sonnets!, which The San Diego Union-Tribune named the "Best Theater Education Project of 2020," this new series will be fast-paced, fun, and enlightening. Presented in four episodes this spring, Thinking Shakespeare Live: Infinite Book will be available on the Globe's website and YouTube channel.

Humanities events continue in 2021 with the beloved series Vicki and Carl Zeiger Virtual Insights Seminars, which will provide Globe patrons with an opportunity to closely connect with past Globe artists. Associate Artistic Director Justin Waldman will interview artists in informal and illuminating presentations of ideas as they discuss their work at the Globe and across their careers. Watch these videos for free on the Globe's website and YouTube channel.

As part of the lead up to Hamlet: On the Radio, the Globe will also offer a special series of Vicki and Carl Zeiger Virtual Insights Seminars exclusively for donors. This set of Virtual Insights Seminars, hosted by Associate Artistic Director Justin Waldman, will be dedicated to how Hamlet is brought to life and the unique perspectives of creative artists, technicians, and actors, culminating in an interview with Barry Edelstein. This series is by invitation only on Zoom.

On Book: The Old Globe's Shakespeare Reading Group, one of the first online programs the Globe created during the COVID-19 shutdown, returns on Monday, March 1 to read and discuss more of the Bard's timeless works. The group's first selections for 2021 will be Romeo and Juliet and As You Like It. On Book is a free online group offering a chance to explore Shakespeare's plays with other audience members as well as Globe artists and actors. Through live-streamed discussion meetings, as well as online question-and-answer sessions with Shakespeare scholars and actors, audiences will read and discuss Shakespeare's plays. Guest artists will join the Globe's Literary Manager and Dramaturg Danielle Mages Amato for an interactive exploration of the plays and how they make their way from page to stage. Last year, On Book dove into The Taming of the Shrew and Henry V while growing an engaged and thoughtful online community. This group is intended for adults ages 18 and up, though it is appropriate for enthusiastic preteens and teens.

A date for the return of live performances to The Old Globe's Balboa Park campus will be determined by guidelines set by the State of California and the County of San Diego. When it is safe for artists and audiences to come back to their three theatres, the Globe plans to return with a combination of shows that had been postponed during 2020 and projects that had been planned for the unannounced 2020-2021 Season.

The Old Globe Shakespeare Festival will reopen the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre, the Globe's 600-seat outdoor theatre under the stars, with director Shana Cooper's daring and contemporary staging of William Shakespeare's masterful comedic take on the battle of the sexes, The Taming of the Shrew, which turns everything we think about love, marriage, and gender on its head. Additionally in the Globe's outdoor theatre, the Age of Aquarius will dawn again with Hair, the American tribal love-rock musical, with book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado and music by Galt MacDermot. Directed by James Vásquez (the Globe's American Mariachi, Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, Tiny Beautiful Things) and choreographed by Rickey Tripp (associate choreographer for Broadway's Choir Boy, Once on This Island; appeared in Hamilton, Motown The Musical, In the Heights), this legendary rock musical, with its Grammy Award-winning score, will be the first full-scale musical produced by the Globe in its outdoor theatre in 20 years. Both The Taming of the Shrew and Hair were originally scheduled as part of The Old Globe's 2020 Summer Season.

Indoors, a previously unannounced revival of an American classic, Trouble in Mind by Alice Childress and directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg, will be joined by a Globe-commissioned world premiere musical, The Gardens of Anuncia. The musical is inspired by the life story of an icon of the American stage, Broadway legend Graciela Daniele (the Globe's Chita Rivera: The Dancer's Life, Broadway's Once on This Island, Ragtime), who directs and choreographs, with book, music, and lyrics by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael John LaChiusa (the Globe's Rain, Broadway's The Wild Party, Marie Christine). The Gardens of Anuncia was originally scheduled as part of The Old Globe's 2019-2020 Season. Both Trouble in Mind and The Gardens of Anuncia will be on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center.

Additionally, the new slate will feature two previously unannounced world premieres: the Globe-commissioned Shutter Sisters by Mansa Ra (formerly known as Jiréh Breon Holder; Too Heavy for Your Pocket in the 2018 Powers New Voices Festival, ...what the end will be upcoming at Roundabout Theatre Company, "New Amsterdam") and directed by Donya K. Washington (Interim Producer and Production Manager at Oregon Shakespeare Festival; Alliance Theatre's Beautiful Blackbird, Theatreworks USA's Freedom Train), and El Borracho by Tony Meneses (Guadalupe in the Guest Room, The Women of Padilla, twenty50, The Hombres), directed by Edward Torres (the Globe's Familiar, Native Gardens, Water by the Spoonful, award-winning world premiere of The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity). Both plays were part of the Globe's 2020 Powers New Voices Festival and will have their world premieres in the Globe's Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center.

Plans for the remaining productions postponed during 2020 (Little Women, Faceless, What We Talk About When We Talk About Anne Frank, Dial M for Murder, and Henry V) will be announced at a later date. Subscribers and ticket holders will be contacted by The Old Globe Ticket Office and provided with options for the tickets they hold for these postponed productions.

The Old Globe 2021 DIGITAL SEASON

2021 Powers New Voices Festival

Celebrating Community Voices

Works by Queen Kandi Colke, KishaLynn ("KL") Moore Elliott, Jonathan Hammond, and Thelma Virata de Castro

Directed by Freedome Bradley-Ballentine, Katherine Harroff, Gerardo Flores Tonella, and Lamar Perry

Thursday, January 21 at 7:00 p.m.

The Festival begins with Celebrating Community Voices, an evening of short works created by San Diego residents through the Globe's arts engagement programs Community Voices and coLAB. These initiatives are play-development workshops that provide professional theatre-making skills to select San Diego communities. This evening is a curated collection of some of the best short scripts developed in these programs.

Fuente Ovejuna

By Lope De Vega

Translated and adapted by William S. Gregory and Daniel Jáquez

Friday, January 22 at 7:00 p.m.

The Festival continues with Fuente Ovejuna, a timeless story of honor and love brought to new life in this fresh translation. Oppressed by a tyrannical leader, a group of townspeople band together to claim justice, dignity, and freedom for their town by any means necessary. Based on the true story of an uprising in a southern Spanish town in 1477, Fuente Ovejuna bristles with action, humor, tragedy, and humanity and has a long and rich production history over the centuries. This reading is organized jointly between The Old Globe, TuYo Theatre, and the Consulate of Mexico. The Cultural Department of the Consulate General of Mexico has as one of its objectives the promotion of cultural and artistic exchanges between Mexico and the United States as a tool for dialogue, understanding, and cooperation. Fuente Ovejuna encourages reflection and discussion of relevant issues for the binational border community.

An Evening with the San Diego Black Artists Collective

Works by Tanika Baptiste, Dea Hurston, Joy Yvonne Jones, Tamara McMillian, Milena (Sellars) Phillips, Rich Soublet II, and Ruff Yeager

Produced by Karen Ann Daniels and Lamar Perry

Directed by Tanika Baptiste, Karen Ann Daniels, Lamar Perry, and Delicia Turner Sonnenberg

Saturday, January 23 at 7:00 p.m.

The Festival continues with An Evening with the San Diego Black Artists Collective. The evening will feature works by thrilling local writers, as well as a stunning adaptation of Rich Soublet II's Black Presence photo docuseries. The Globe's commitment to social justice calls on us to amplify the voices of San Diego's BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People of Color) artists by making space on all of our platforms for this exciting and worthy work. This evening, conceived, produced, and featuring members of the SDBAC, is our first foray into these important and necessary collaborations.



Under a Baseball Sky

A Globe-commissioned new play

By José Cruz González

Directed by James Vásquez

Sunday, January 24 at 7:00 p.m.

The Festival wraps up on with the Globe-commissioned Under a Baseball Sky. From the writer of the Globe's smash hit American Mariachi comes a story about baseball's deep roots in the Mexican American community. When troublemaker Teo is assigned to clean up a vacant lot belonging to the elderly Elí O'Reilly, these two unlikely friends form a bond forged in history and America's pastime. Inspired by the playwright's research into the history of San Diego's Logan Heights neighborhood, Under a Baseball Sky celebrates communities and individuals coming together to find hope, healing, and love.

Additional Online Programming

A Midsummer Night's Dream

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Sam White

Begins February 12, 2021

The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program's students use all the tools of streaming theatre to bring the Bard's most popular comedy directly to your screen! Filled with music, humor, and magnificent poetry, this dream unfolds in an enchanted forest where fairies play tricks on unsuspecting lovers, and bumbling actors are transformed beyond their wildest imaginings. Add to this a secret potion that grants love at first sight, and anything can-and does-happen! Ingenious director Sam White transports the action to industrial America circa 1940, where the assembly line is as magical as the woods of Athens.



Hamlet: On the Radio

The Old Globe production

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Barry Edelstein

Dates TBA

Revenge thriller, ghost story, psychological drama, political epic, family saga. Packed with unforgettable characters, theatrical masterstrokes, and world-famous lines, Hamlet is one of the greatest plays ever written. Barry Edelstein's 2017 staging of Shakespeare's masterpiece was a smash hit on the Globe's outdoor stage. Now the cast of that heralded production returns for an all-audio version that will transport you straight to Denmark's haunted Elsinore castle.

The Old Globe'S RETURN-TO-CAMPUS SEASON

The Taming of the Shrew

Lowell Davies Festival Theatre

By William Shakespeare

Directed by Shana Cooper

Dates TBA

"Come on, and kiss me, Kate."

Can anyone keep up with the brash and headstrong Katherine? The dashing adventurer Petruchio thinks he's the man for the job. Two of the sexiest spirits in all of world theatre set off sparks in a clash of wills that is as hilarious as it is outrageous. Shakespeare's masterful comedic take on the battle of the sexes turns everything we think about love, marriage, and gender on its head. Director Shana Cooper brings to the Globe her daring and contemporary staging, which The New York Times praised as "an exhilarating new way to look at the comedy through modern eyes," and The Wall Street Journal's theatre critic called "the best Shrew I've ever reviewed."

Hair

The American Tribal Love-Rock Musical

Book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado

Music by Galt MacDermot

Directed by James Vásquez

Choreography by Rickey Tripp

Dates TBA

The Age of Aquarius dawns again! It's the Summer of Love, and a group of young Americans are looking to change the world! Directed by James Vásquez (The Old Globe's American Mariachi and Tiny Beautiful Things), this legendary rock musical bursts onto the outdoor stage with its Grammy Award-winning score, featuring iconic hits such as "Let the Sunshine In," "Good Morning Starshine," and the exuberant title song. Make love, not war!-and celebrate "harmony and understanding" with Broadway's first great rock musical.

For mature audiences. Contains brief nudity.

Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage, Old Globe Theatre, Conrad Prebys Theatre Center

Trouble in Mind

By Alice Childress

Directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg

Dates TBA

A thrilling new production of a too-often neglected American classic. New York, 1955. A leading Black actress and a multiracial cast rehearse a challenging new Broadway play set in the South. Backstage rivalries and showbiz egos cause excitement of their own, but artistic differences between the cast and the white director soon bubble to the surface, revealing the truths that American drama covers over and the ways in which even well-meaning people can harm others under the guise of helping. The New York Times recently called Alice Childress's groundbreaking Trouble in Mind "a rich, unsettling play that lingers in one's memory long after its conclusion."

Contains strong language.



The Gardens of Anuncia

A Globe-commissioned world premiere musical

Book, music, and lyrics by Michael John LaChiusa

Directed and choreographed by Graciela Daniele

Dates TBA

A Globe-commissioned world premiere musical by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael John LaChiusa. The Gardens of Anuncia is inspired by the life story of an icon of the American stage who directs and choreographs the show at the Globe: Broadway legend Graciela Daniele. Anuncia tends the garden of her country house as she reflects on her life, looking back on her girlhood in Juan Perón's Argentina and paying homage to the family of women whose sacrifices allowed her to become an artist. This funny, poignant, and beautiful musical features a beguilingly romantic and tango-infused score filled with the exuberant sounds of women reveling in the joys of being alive.

Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, Conrad Prebys Theatre Center

Shutter Sisters

World premiere

A Globe-commissioned world premiere



By Mansa Ra (formerly known as Jiréh Breon Holder)

Directed by Donya K. Washington

Dates TBA

A Globe-commissioned world premiere that was developed in the 2020 Powers New Voices Festival. Shutter Sisters tells the story of two women living parallel lives on the hardest days of their lives. A white woman named Michael attends her adopted mother's funeral, while a Black woman named Mykal kicks her adult daughter out of her home. A heartfelt and surprising journey through womanhood, identity, and what it means to belong.



El Borracho

World premiere

By Tony Meneses

Directed by Edward Torres

Dates TBA

Raul is ill. He drinks, because he always drinks, just like "el borracho" on the lotería card. In his final months, Raul is forced to move in with his ex-wife Alma, who now has to care for the man she thought she'd never have to see again, and his son David, who has secrets he's longing to share. Developed as part of the Globe's 2020 Powers New Voices Festival, the world premiere of Tony Meneses's compelling tragicomedy follows one family's journey to come together so they can finally say goodbye.

Contains strong language.