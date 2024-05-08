TL;DR: THELMA LOUISE; DYKE REMIX Extends at Diversionary Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Diversionary Theatre has announced an extension for the world premiere of the new musical TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix, book and lyrics by EllaRose Chary, music and lyrics by Brandon James Gwinn, direction by Sherri Eden Barber, and musical direction by E. Renée Gamez.

TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix will begin previews the week of May 9 (press opening: Saturday, May 18, 2024) at Diversionary Theatre in University Heights and will now run through June 9. The run will also include a Pay-What-You-Can performance on Monday, June 3. For tickets and more information, please visit diversionary.org.

Sara Porkalob (Dragon Mama) returns to the Diversionary Stage as “L,”. The cast also features Sophia Araujo-Johnson as “T,” Steph LeHane as “Cubby,” Faith Carrion (Head Over Heels) as “Henrietta,” Lyric Boothe as “Marie,” and MG Green as “Blazer.”

The creative team: Steven Leffue, Sound Design; Annelise Salazar, Co-Lighting Design; Colby Freel, Co-Lighting Design; Chanel Mahoney, Costume Design; Yi - Chien Lee, Scenic Design; Sierra, Projection Design; Leah Osterman, Projection Design; Jasmine Villalino, Stage Manager.

TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix was supported by Rhinebeck Writers Retreat with a 2019 residency and 2020 Triple R.

TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix was presented at the National Alliance for Musical Theatre’s Festival of New Musicals in 2021. www.namt.org

TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix

Description: Winner of the 2021 Richard Rodgers Award for Musical Theatre Writing, TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix follows T and L drive as they drive their convertible off the edge of a cliff and into a fantasy-driven, irreverent, queer, rock musical – TL;DR: Thelma Louise; Dyke Remix where strong female characters don’t “always gotta die.” Suspended in mid-air and with full-on Riot Grrl aplomb, they embark on a convention-defying, queer, odyssey with their Kick-Ass Band. Together, T, L and The Band seek "more than just subtext" and the gay happy ending they've always deserved.

Comments