THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to San Diego Junior Theatre in October

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation’s longest-running youth theatre program, kicks off its 76th Season with a return of the beloved classic, The Sound of Music!

Once again, The Sound of Music will enchant Junior Theatre audiences with its timeless story and captivating melodies. Set in Austria on the eve of World War II, we follow the journey of Maria, a spirted young woman with a passion for music, who is sent as a governess to the seven von Trapp children. Through her challenges with this broken family, Maria discovers the transformative power of love and music in the face of adversity.

Directed by new Producing Artistic Director (and JT alum), Joey Price, families are guaranteed to enjoy this epic story that brings to life the timeless tale of love, courage and the power of music. The Sound of Music is one of the most beloved musicals of all time, with songs familiar to everyone such as, “Climb Every Mountain,” “A Few of My Favorite Things,” “Sixteen Going on Seventeen” and more.

Joining Price on the creative team is first-time Junior Theatre Music Director, Ben Read, and frequent JT Choreographer, Ricardo Valenzuela, who most recently choreographed last season’s sold out smash, Roald Dahl’s Matilda!

The Sound of Music will run Fridays at 7pm and Saturday and Sundays at 2pm from October 27 to November 12, 2023. JT’s popular Pajama Night is Friday, November 3!

Junior Theatre continues to provide an ASL-interpreted performance for each production. The ASL-interpreted performance for The Sound of Music will be Saturday, November 11 at 2pm. For optimal seating, members of the Deaf community can reach out directly to the box office at boxoffice@juniortheatre.com.