Review: LEGALLY BLONDE at San Diego Musical Theatre

San Diego Musical Theatre brings an updated “Legally Blonde” to the stage full of girl power, fun choreography, and of course, plenty of pink. “Legally Blonde is playing at San Diego Musical Theatre through June 2nd.

Based on the hit film from the 2000s, this musical which premiered in 2007, brings the same core story, of sorority queen and straight-A fashion merchandising student Elle Woods (Johnisa Breault) who follows her ex-boyfriend Warner (Eli Wood) to Harvard (“what, like it’s hard?”) and ends up falling in love with the law and in the smart and sweet Emmet (Drew Bradford) instead.

A majority of the updates are small, but important to keep the story feeling timely. Cell phones are prominent, current popular items and apps are mentioned, and gender politics are adjusted accordingly while keeping the show firmly tongue-in-cheek.

Breault is not a cookie-cutter Elle either, she is sassy, smart, and very funny with seemingly unending energy as she dances and sings throughout the entire show. Her connection with her sorority sisters who also act as her Greek chorus (Audrey Deubig, Megan Chua, and Sophia Larosh) is fun, and the trio brings distinct characters, and comedy to their roles as Elle’s personal pep squad.

Drew Bradford as Emmett

Wood as Warner, the preppy ex-boyfriend, shows some remorse at his parental-directed breakup but his haughty attitude at Harvard ramps up into antagonizing Elle. Bradford as Emmet is charming and slyly funny in comparison to the boisterous and bubbly Elle as he gently tries to bring Elle into the real world and embrace her potential.

Bethany Slomka as Paulette

Bethany Slomka brings the comedy and a wonderful wistfulness (and East Coast accent) as Paulette, Elle’s new hairdresser who is struggling to find her own happy ever after like Elle. Joy Newbegin has strong vocals as Brooke, an incarcerated fitness instructor, and somehow makes singing while jumping rope look easy in the second act opener. Robert J. Townsend is a sophisticated shark of a professor, a villain you love to hate.

There is talent throughout the cast, Vivian Romero has poise and some major second-act vocal moments as Warner’s girlfriend Vivienne, while Cara Tafolla also has a great vocal moment as one of three Harvard students introducing themselves.

Directed and choreographed by Xavier J. Bush the show is energetic and playful, with lots of creative and fun choreography. The scenic design by Matthew Herman is entirely pink and features clever rotating shelving for scene changes. Lighting by Michelle Miles works well with it and is especially nice in the windows along the back of the set. Sound design by Jordan Gray and Cole Atencio keeps the vocals and music nicely balanced. Costume design by Chong Mi Land allows each performer to have a personality while staying true to the story.

“Legally Blonde” is pink, perky, and high energy which is a fun way to head into summer.

How To Get Tickets

“Legally Blonde” is playing at San Diego Musical Theatre through June 2nd. For ticket and showtime information go to www.sdmt.org

Photo Credit: Jason Sullivan

