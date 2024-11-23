THE BEAUTY SLEEPING Set for Next Month at Theatre School @ North Coast Rep

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep will present the wildly silly The Beauty Sleeping for its next student production. The British holiday tradition of pantomimes or Christmas “Panto” plays includes taking well-known stories like fairy tales and spinning them on their heads with emphasis on improvisation, wild costumes, and audience participation!

Join in the laughs with a novel reworking of the classic Sleeping Beauty tale that includes a precognitive goblin, a money-obsessed king, a wicked witch, a good witch, and a talking cat.

Director Benjamin Cole is delighted to share the fun of his student cast. “Be prepared to for the characters seeking your advice and including you in the comic conundrums they encounter,” Cole hints. “You'll experience some very unexpected twists and turns,” he insists.

Assistant Director and Actor/Mentor playing the “dame” Mother Droopy, Steve Smith adds, “If you want to laugh and forget about anything serious, then this is the play for you.” The show runs a magical 75 minutes with no intermission and encourages giggles throughout. Additional production staff includes Sound Designer, Melanie Chen Cole; Stage Manager, Paul Smith; and Lighting Designer, Liam Sullivan.

The Theatre School @ North Coast Rep proudly delivers high-quality theatre instruction and seven student theatre productions throughout the year, offering accessible and fun training for various age groups. Check out all the upcoming options on the Theatre School website: www.northcoastreptheatreschool.org.

Featured in the cast are (Stewart Armstrong, Poway; Tirzah Cisneros, Poway; Basil FitzGerald, Escondido; Wyatt Kirby, Mesa Verde; Maeve McEvoy, Solana Beach; Alice Price, Carlsbad; Karmila Rodarte, Solana Beach; Nicole Sample, Carlsbad; Harper Smith, Encinitas; and Steve Smith, South Park).

Performances are December 12th through 15th in the Theatre School Studio Space at North Coast Repertory Theatre: 985 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Suite D, Solana Beach, CA 92075 with show times 5:30PM December 12th, 13th and 14th, and 2PM December 14th and 15th. Ticket prices are regularly $25.00 for adults and $21.00 for seniors 65 and older, children under age 19, and active military. Please call the box office to reserve your tickets today: 858-481-1055.

