Spotlight: STRANGER SINGS at Oceanside Theatre Company At The Brooks

West Coast Premiere of Stranger Sings! – A Thrilling Parody of Stranger Things

By: Oct. 08, 2024
Spotlight: STRANGER SINGS at Oceanside Theatre Company At The Brooks Image
Step into the hilariously twisted world of Stranger Sings!, the parody musical that brings the upside-down humor of Stranger Things to life with campy, 1980s flair. This award-winning musical transforms everything you love about the iconic series into a laugh-out-loud, nostalgic celebration—perfect for the Halloween season.

Experience a fresh take on beloved characters and iconic moments, infused with catchy musical numbers and clever humor that will delight both fans and newcomers alike. With its unique blend of comedy and heart, Stranger Sings! turns the stage into a vibrant homage to the 80s, inviting audiences to relive the magic of their favorite moments with a hilarious twist.

Tickets start at $20

