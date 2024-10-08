Spotlight: STRANGER SINGS at Oceanside Theatre Company At The Brooks

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Step into the hilariously twisted world of Stranger Sings!, the parody musical that brings the upside-down humor of Stranger Things to life with campy, 1980s flair. This award-winning musical transforms everything you love about the iconic series into a laugh-out-loud, nostalgic celebration—perfect for the Halloween season.



Experience a fresh take on beloved characters and iconic moments, infused with catchy musical numbers and clever humor that will delight both fans and newcomers alike. With its unique blend of comedy and heart, Stranger Sings! turns the stage into a vibrant homage to the 80s, inviting audiences to relive the magic of their favorite moments with a hilarious twist.



Tickets start at $20

Comments

NORTH COAST REP