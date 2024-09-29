News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Spotlight: SOMETHING ROTTEN! at the Wildsong Theatre in Ocean Beach

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Now through 10/13 at the Wildsong Theatre in Ocean Beach

By: Sep. 29, 2024
Spotlight: SOMETHING ROTTEN! at the Wildsong Theatre in Ocean Beach Image
Experience the hilarity of Something Rotten! Now playing at the Wildsong Theatre
in Ocean Beach! In Renaissance London, Nick Bottom hates Shakespeare. So, what's a struggling playwright to do? Why, he must find the nearest soothsayer and attempt to steal
from the Bard's future hits, of course!

When the soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and his brother Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical. But amidst the scandalous excitement of opening night, the Bottom Brothers realize that reaching the top means being true to thine own self, and all that jazz.

What a piece of work is Something Rotten!: a hilarious musical farce, chock-full of Elizabethan drama, hijinks-a-plenty, and tap-dancing eggs!

Don't miss this hit Tony-nominated musical, now playing at the Wildsong Theatre & Arts Collective in Ocean Beach, San Diego.

Tickets available now through October 13th!
 

