 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Spotlight: RIPCORD at The Roustabouts Theatre Co.

David Lindsay-Abaire’s sharp, hilarious comedy RIPCORD takes the stage in San Diego Oct. 8–Nov. 1 at The Roustabouts Theatre Co.

By:
Spotlight: RIPCORD at The Roustabouts Theatre Co.

David Lindsay-Abaire's sharp and hilarious comedy Ripcord takes the stage at The Roustabouts Theatre Co. in San Diego from October 8 through November 1. Buy tickets now for this wickedly funny new comedy production.

The Roustabouts Theatre Company is bringing this hilarious show to San Diego audiences this fall. Don't miss your chance to experience the sharp wit and comedy of Ripcord during its limited engagement.

Click Here to Get Tickets


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

San Diego SHOWS

BEGIN AGAIN in San Diego BEGIN AGAIN
The Old Globe (9/06-10/11) PHOTOS
Good Night, Oscar in San Diego Good Night, Oscar
North Coast Repertory (9/16-10/18)
Ripcord in San Diego Ripcord
The Roustabouts Theatre Co. (10/08-11/01)
The Cottage in San Diego The Cottage
North Coast Repertory (10/28-11/22)
Next to Normal in San Diego Next to Normal
3Peace Studios & Point Loma Playhouse (9/25-10/11)
ei8ht the Musical in San Diego ei8ht the Musical
JCompany Youth Theater (11/29-12/06)
LITVAKdance Presents: Fall 2026 Concert in San Diego LITVAKdance Presents: Fall 2026 Concert
TPHS Performing Arts Center (11/21-11/22)
DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - The Musical in San Diego DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS - The Musical
Fine Arts Network Theater Company performing at Old Town Temecula Community Theater (10/09-10/25)
Ted Talks and Talks in San Diego Ted Talks and Talks
North Coast Repertory Theatre (11/16-11/17)
Odds Are in San Diego Odds Are
Mosaic Theatricals (10/02-10/18)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets