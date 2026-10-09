Spotlight: RIPCORD at The Roustabouts Theatre Co.
David Lindsay-Abaire’s sharp, hilarious comedy RIPCORD takes the stage in San Diego Oct. 8–Nov. 1 at The Roustabouts Theatre Co.
David Lindsay-Abaire's sharp and hilarious comedy Ripcord takes the stage at The Roustabouts Theatre Co. in San Diego from October 8 through November 1. Buy tickets now for this wickedly funny new comedy production.
The Roustabouts Theatre Company is bringing this hilarious show to San Diego audiences this fall. Don't miss your chance to experience the sharp wit and comedy of Ripcord during its limited engagement.
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BEGIN AGAIN
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