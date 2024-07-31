Spotlight: DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER at North Coast Repertory Theatre

News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

DON'T DRESS FOR DINNER at North Coast Repertory Theatre

Jul. 31, 2024
“Mistaken identities, hilarious misunderstandings and impeccable comedic timing ensure a night of non-stop laughter.”
— Variety

DON’T DRESS FOR DINNER is full of mistaken identities, rapid‑fire dialogue, and unexpected twists. Camoletti’s recipe for comedic confusion combines some sexy hanky-panky and miscommunication. Audiences will be laughing from start to finish at the antics of these lovable characters. Don’t miss this deliciously hilarious night of theatre.

By Marc Camoletti
Adapted by Robin Hawdon
Directed by Christopher Williams

Now extended to August 18
Buy tickets at https://tickets.northcoastrep.org/TheatreManager/1/online?event=1471

