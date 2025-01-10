Spotlight: CHURLISH CHIDING OF WINTER WINDS: A SHAKESPEARIMENT! at San Diego Junior Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The icy winds of winter set the stage for this one-of-a-kind theatrical experience that celebrates Shakespeare’s language, poetry, imagery, and themes. The Bard’s frostiest favorites are whipped and whirled into a powerful production that poignantly investigates themes of estrangement, discovery, identity, power and, of course, family reunions.



Inspired by Shakespeare, created by Junior Theatre students, this is a Shakespeariment devised to blow you away!



World Premiere! All ages welcome but may contain some adult themes.



Performances run January 10-19, 2025 at the historic Casa del Prado Theatre in Balboa Park. Visit our website for showtimes and tickets!

