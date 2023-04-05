San Diego Opera Cancels Performances Of THE FALLING AND THE RISING

San Diego Opera has canceled performances of The Falling and the Rising. Originally scheduled for 2020 and delayed because of COVID, The Falling and the Rising was co-commissioned by San Diego Opera, which also created the production seen around the country.

San Diego Opera was excited to share this new work with the community, but as the Company navigates the new post-COVID world, with the cost of producing opera skyrocketing and box-office revenue down from pre-pandemic levels, the fiscally responsible action is to cancel these performances. The Falling and the Rising was part of an ambitious 2022-2023 season featuring two world premieres, in addition to a new production of The Puccini Duo, and a production of Tosca, a major financial and artistic undertaking for any opera company.

One of San Diego Opera's core values is: "Through fiscal responsibility and nimble adaptation to changing environments, we ensure the future of San Diego Opera for our community." Cancelling these performances, although difficult, is the correct thing to do. Ticket revenue only covers approximately 20% of expenses this year, down from 35% pre-COVID, and San Diego Opera, like every opera company in America, relies on generous donations from our community to balance our budget each season.

Ticket holders to The Falling and the Rising are being contacted by San Diego Opera's Patron Services Department with options to apply their ticket credit.