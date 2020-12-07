San Diego Musical Theater Announces HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS Special

San Diego Musical Theatre has announced Home For the Holidays Special - scheduled to stream December 18 - 31, 2020, featuring some of San Diego's most notable performers!

"Enjoy a holiday show like no other," said Jill Townsend, SDMT Artistic Director. "Unlike our previous Stars Under the Stars concerts, Home For The Holidays is reminiscent of TV holiday specials of the past by incorporating cherished holiday tunes with performances guaranteed to bring holiday cheer and a lot of laughter."

The fourth installment of SDMT's Stars Under The Stars concert series, Home For The Holidays was professionally filmed while maintaining all CDC recommended Covid-19 safety protocols. Home For The Holidays captures the much missed energy and enthusiasm of a live performance and brings it into the comfort of your home to be enjoyed when convenient for you.

"I am so grateful to SDMT for creating such a safe environment for performers and a small audience, making live performance a possibility in these challenging times." said Steve Gunderson. "The energy from the audience was very moving to me, the performers were so impressive and so funny, I spent much of my time cracking up. The caliber of talent just blew me away, and I know it will be great fun for all to watch Home For The Holidays with friends and family."

There's no place like home on the holidays to enjoy the vocal and performance talents of Steve Gunderson, Heidi Meyer, Barbara Schoenhofer, Janaya Jones, Jonathan Sangster, Leonard Patton, Geno Carr and Nancy Snow Carr this holiday season. To purchase tickets, visit http://bit.ly/sdmtholidays.

All proceeds from Home For The Holidays go directly towards SDMT future Broadway musical productions for the 2021 season.

