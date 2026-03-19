San Diego Junior Theatre to Present SHREK THE MUSICAL in April 2026

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San Diego Junior Theatre will present Shrek The Musical, the hilarious and heartwarming stage adaptation of the beloved DreamWorks film.

Based on the Oscar winning animated film, Shrek The Musical follows an unlikely hero who embarks on a journey to reclaim his swamp, rescue a princess, and discover the true meaning of friendship and acceptance along the way. Featuring all the fan favorite characters including Donkey, Princess Fiona, and a chorus of fairy tale misfits, the musical celebrates individuality, compassion, and finding beauty where you least expect it.

This production is co-directed by the same team who brought you The Addams Family, Joey Price and Gordon McLachlan, both Junior Theatre alumni, whose collaborative vision brings humor, heart, and high energy storytelling to the stage. Music Director Michael Tyree leads the cast through Jeanine Tesori's dynamic score, while choreographer Theresa Maigue Bendorf infuses the show with bold, playful movement that matches the musical's joyful spirit.

Performed by San Diego Junior Theatre's talented young artists, Shrek The Musical showcases the skill, dedication, and creativity of the nation's longest running youth theatre program. With vibrant costumes, imaginative staging, and plenty of laughs for all ages, the production offers a fresh and spirited take on a modern classic.

Shrek The Musical will run Fridays at 7pm and Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm from April 24 to May 10, 2026.

JT's popular Pajama Night is Friday, May 1. Kids attending in their favorite pajamas, or as their favorite Shrek character, will get a special gift. Adults are encouraged to participate!

Junior Theatre will provide an ASL-interpreted performance on Saturday, May 9 at 2pm. For optimal seating, members of the Deaf and Hard-of-Hearing community can purchase tickets in the red seating section online or reach out directly to the box office at boxoffice@juniortheatre.com.

About San Diego Junior Theatre

Since 1948, Junior Theatre's mission has been to provide engaging, innovative, high-quality theatre education and productions for children of all cultural heritage, ages, abilities, and levels of interest. Junior Theatre training fosters creativity, imagination, and independent thinking. Students gain confidence, learn leadership, practice teamwork and build a skill set - not only for a theatre stage, but for the larger stage of the real world. Junior Theatre's motto is “Theatre skills are skills for life!” and JT alumni have gone on to success in a variety of fields. Everyone has a role at San Diego Junior Theatre.

All Junior Theatre productions are performed in Balboa Park's historic Casa del Prado Theatre, 1600 Village Place, at the corner of Old Globe Way. Tickets are $20-22. Groups of 15 or more get $15 tickets by entering “GRP78” at checkout. Must purchase a minimum of 15 tickets in one transaction for discount to apply. To purchase tickets, visit www.juniortheatre.com or call the box office at 619-239-8355.

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CONTACT: Anthony Zelig

Director of Communications & Patron Services

(619) 239-8355

anthony@juniortheatre.com

ATTN: CALENDAR LISTINGS

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

March 18, 2026

WHAT:

Shrek The Musical

Book & Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire

Music by Jeanine Tesori

Originally produced on Broadway by DreamWorks Theatricals and Neal Street Productions

WHO:

Director: Joey Price & Gordon McLachlan

Music Director: Michael Tyree

Choreographer: Theresa Maigue Bendorf

Performed by students of San Diego Junior Theatre's Education Program

WHEN: April 24 – May 10, 2026

TIMES: Fridays at 7pm, Saturdays and Sundays at 2pm

WHERE: Casa del Prado Theatre in Balboa Park, 1600 Village Place, San Diego, CA 92101

MORE INFORMATION AVAILABLE EITHER ONLINE OR BY PHONE:

www.juniortheatre.com | Box Office (619) 239-8355