San Diego Junior Theatre Reveals 77th Season Lineup

San Diego Junior Theatre has announced its 77th Season, “Dare to Leap!” a collection of six carefully curated plays and musicals.

First up, get ready to immerse yourself in the ooky and kooky charm of The Addams Family Musical (Oct 25-Nov 10, 2024) where the unconventional becomes the norm and eccentricities are celebrated with ghoulish delight.

Next, embark on a journey into the timeless world of Shakespeare through our devised process, where boundaries of tradition and creativity are pushed to take audiences on a unique journey into the Bard’s beloved tales with the World Premiere of Churlish Chiding of Winter Winds: A Shakespeariment (Jan 10-19, 2025).

For those seeking whimsy and wonder, Sideways Stories from Wayside School (Feb 28-Mar 16, 2025) promises a topsy-turvy adventure that will ignite the imaginations of all ages as you wander through the corridors of one of the strangest schools you’ve ever attended.

Then, hold on tight as we soar into the fantastical realms of Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach (Apr 25-May11, 2025) where a boy’s extraordinary adventure teaches everyone the power of courage, friendship and the thrilling possibilities that unfold when you dare to take that leap of faith.

In the heart of the African Savanna, Disney’s The Lion King, Jr. (Jun 27-Jul 13, 2025) roars to life, reminding everyone of the beauty of the circle of life and the bravery it takes to embrace your destinies, no matter how daunting they may seem.

Finally, Season 77 culminates in the glitz and glamor of The Prom (Jul 25-Aug 3), a celebration of love, acceptance, and the courage it takes to stand up for what’s right, even when faced with adversity.

We dare you to leap into a season filled with magic, wonder, and endless possibilities.

All shows subject to availability.

The final Saturday performance of each production will be ASL- interpreted. Members of the Deaf community may reach out directly to the box office for optimal seating.

Tickets on sale now for all shows! All Junior Theatre productions are performed in Balboa Park’s historic Casa del Prado Theatre, at the corner of Old Globe Way and Village Place. Tickets are $18 - $20*. Discounts available for groups of 15 or more. For tickets and more information, visit www.juniortheatre.com, or call the box office at 619-239-8355.

*All tickets for Disney’s The Lion King, JR. are $15.

