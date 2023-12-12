Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards

San Diego Junior Theatre Presents TOMÁS AND THE LIBRARY LADY, January 12-21

In the play, Tomás, a Mexican-American boy and the son of migrant farm workers, meets a caring librarian who introduces him to the wonderful world of books.

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation's longest-running youth theatre program, continues its 76th Season with the San Diego premiere of Tomás and the Library Lady!

 

In this inspiring true story, Tomás, a Mexican-American boy and the son of migrant farm workers, meets a caring librarian who introduces him to the wonderful world of books. Through her guidance and the magic of storytelling, Tomás discovers a world of knowledge, unlocking his potential and embarking on a journey of self-discovery. The books' stories enrich the lives of Tomás and his family and instill a love of reading. Adapted from the well-loved book by Pat Mora, this heartwarming tale celebrates the importance of access to literature and the power of imagination to transcend boundaries.

 

Junior Theatre is excited to welcome Maria Patrice Amon to direct the production. Amon is a director, producer, scholar and proud Junior Theatre alumna whose work has been seen throughout San Diego at theatres such as La Jolla Playhouse, San Diego REP (where she was Associate Artistic Director), Diversionary Theatre and others.

 

Joining Amon on the creative team is Eliza Vedar, who will music direct as well as compose original music for the show. Vedar has become a frequent music director at Junior Theatre, with credits such as last season's Matilda and Cinderella and JT's upcoming productions of Diary of a Wimpy Kid and Mean Girls.  

 

Tomás and the Library Lady will run Fridays at 7pm and Saturday and Sundays at 2pm from January 12 to 21, 2024. JT's popular Pajama Night is Friday, January 19!

Junior Theatre continues to provide an ASL-interpreted performance for each production. The ASL-interpreted performance for Tomás and the Library Lady will be Saturday, January 20 at 2pm. For optimal seating, members of the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community can reach out directly to the box office at boxoffice@juniortheatre.com.

 

Junior Theatre strongly encourages all eligible patrons to be fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19. Masks are recommended but not required. Patrons are asked to check Click Here for full details and any policy updates prior to attending a performance.


