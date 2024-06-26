San Diego Junior Theatre Presents MEAN GIRLS: HIGH SCHOOL VERSION

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation's longest-running youth theatre program, closes out its 76th Season with the hit musical, Mean Girls: High School Version, based on the cult classic film.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African Savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her new home…suburban Illinois! In the halls of North Shore High School, Cady unwittingly infiltrates the most popular and cutthroat clique known as “The Plastics.” She rises to the top of the popularity pecking order by taking on the ruthless Regina George and learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

Mean Girls will be directed by Shawn Foote, co-director of last season's sold out Matilda, The Musical. Rounding out the creative team are JT alum and frequent choreographer Marc Caro-Willcox, and music director, Eliza Vedar, who most recently music directed the hugely successful Diary of a Wimpy Kid.

Fun fact: Junior Theatre alumnus, Casey Nicholaw, directed the original Broadway production!

With an array of catchy songs and vibrant choreography, Mean Girls will have audiences dancing in their seats! Recommended for ages 13 and up, due to mature subject matter.

Mean Girls: High School Version will run Fridays at 7pm and Saturday and Sundays at 2pm from July 26 to August 11, 2024.

An ASL-interpreted performance for Mean Girls: High School Version will be Saturday, August 10 at 2pm. For optimal seating, members of the Deaf and hard-of-hearing community can reach out directly to the box office at boxoffice@juniortheatre.com.

COVID-19 Protocol

Junior Theatre strongly encourages all eligible patrons to be fully vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19. JT recommends patrons wear masks but they are not required. Patrons should check https://juniortheatre.com/covid-19-safety/ for full details and any policy updates prior to attending a performance.

About San Diego Junior Theatre

Since 1948, Junior Theatre's mission has been to provide engaging, innovative, high-quality theatre education and productions for children of all cultural heritage, ages, abilities, and levels of interest. Junior Theatre training fosters creativity, imagination and independent thinking which helps a young person face life's challenges and discover themselves and their place in this world. Students gain confidence, learn leadership, practice teamwork and build a skill set - not only for a theatre stage, but for the larger stage of the real world. Junior Theatre's motto is “Theatre skills are skills for life!” and our alumni have gone on to success in a variety of fields.

All Junior Theatre productions are performed in Balboa Park's historic Casa del Prado Theatre, 1600 Village Place, at the corner of Old Globe Way. Tickets are $18 - $20. Discounts are available for groups of 15 or more. For tickets and more information, visit www.juniortheatre.com or call the box office at 619-239-8355.

