SHE KILLS MONSTERS Announced At North Coast Rep Theatre School

A comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games, She Kills Monsters tells the story of high schooler Agnes Evans as she deals with the death of her younger sister, Tilly.

When Agnes stumbles upon Tilly's Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister's refuge.

In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.

May 16-19, 2019. Performances May 16 & 17 - 6PM, May 18 - 2PM & 6PM, May 19 - 2PM. Strong Language, Mild Adult Theme.





