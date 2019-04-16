SHE KILLS MONSTERS Announced At North Coast Rep Theatre School

Apr. 16, 2019  

SHE KILLS MONSTERS Announced At North Coast Rep Theatre SchoolA comedic romp into the world of fantasy role-playing games, She Kills Monsters tells the story of high schooler Agnes Evans as she deals with the death of her younger sister, Tilly.

When Agnes stumbles upon Tilly's Dungeons & Dragons notebook, she finds herself catapulted into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was her sister's refuge.

In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture, acclaimed playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all.

May 16-19, 2019. Performances May 16 & 17 - 6PM, May 18 - 2PM & 6PM, May 19 - 2PM. Strong Language, Mild Adult Theme.



