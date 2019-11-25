SDSU Musical Theatre Presents SHE LOVES ME

The SDSU School of Theatre, Television, and Film presents She Loves Me, a warm, romantic musical comedy with an endearing innocence and a touch of old-world elegance. She Loves Me runs Wednesday, Dec. 4 through Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, in SDSU's Don Powell Theater.

Set in a 1930s European perfumery, we meet shop clerks, Amalia and Georg, who, more often than not, don't see eye to eye. After both respond to a "lonely hearts advertisement" in the newspaper, they now live for the love letters that they exchange, but the identity of their admirers remains unknown. Join Amalia and Georg to discover the identity of their true loves... and of all the twists and turns along the way!

"Even though it is set in a time period earlier than our own, the theme of finding someone you love still resonates today," said Director Stephen Brotebeck. "The two lovers in this work communicate through letters; not entirely honestly, and this theme has even more relevance in today's social media age."

An intimate and touching show, featuring a score by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick (Fiddler on the Roof) and written by Joe Masteroff. She Loves Me was nominated for five Tony Awards in 1964. The 1993 Broadway revival won the Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival, the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Revival of a Musical, and the 1994 Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. The show is considered by many to be the most charming musical ever written.

Brotebeck said that presenting a Golden Age musical at SDSU is important not only for the educational goals of the Master of Fine Arts Musical Theatre program, but also for students of all disciplines to gain exposure to this popular art form.

"The MFA design team does such incredible work, with set, lighting, projections, and costumes," said Eden Hildebrand, a musical theater MFA. "I cannot wait for everything to come together."

Devon Hunt, a musical theatre MFA and lead in She Loves Me, said that this is one of his bucket list roles, that She Loves Me is perfect, it is a well written romantic musical comedy and a delight to be a part of.

The SDSU production of She Loves Me will feature students in the MFA Musical Theatre Program in addition to TTF undergraduate students and an orchestra formed by students from the SDSU School of Music and Dance. In addition, the students in the MFA in Design and Technology program have designed the sets, costumes, and lighting for this production.

"This combination of students allows the MFAs to take on a mentorship role and allows undergraduate students to work with professional artists," said Hildebrand. "They get to see how people act outside of academics and learn how things work in the professional world."

She Loves Me will run December 4 through December 8, 2019, Wednesday through Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are $20 general admission, and $17 for seniors, military, and students. For tickets, directions, and parking information, visit ttf.sdsu.edu.

For more information about this and the many other Arts Alive SDSU performances, concerts, and exhibitions, visit artsalive.sdsu.edu.





