Review: PÁSALE PÁSALE at TuYo Theatre

TuYo Theatre’s “Pásale Pásale” is an invitation to explore the treasures of the swap meet, the community, and the determination to live the American Dream in this joyful and empowering interactive musical theatre experience. “Pásale Pásale” is playing through June 30th.

Welcome to the Bayfront Swap Meet - a place where bargains and friendships can be found, and there is nothing a community can’t achieve when they work together. As you enter the theatre you are given all you need to explore the swap meet, a few dollars, a bag, and a chair - perfect for finding everything from plants, and vintage clothes, to delicious snacks (some made by a talking robot assistant!).

Written by Mario Vega, with music and lyrics by Eliza Vedar, the audience becomes a part of this vendor community, which is shocked when landlord Señor Muchascos declares that he is raising the vendor booth rent by double. As the vendors worry about how they can afford to stay, they band together and (hopefully) with the audience’s support can reclaim their future at the swap meet.

In case you missed any vendors in your pre-show shopping, once the show starts you are introduced to each vendor and their goals. Two sisters who sell re-purposed vintage clothing in a stall their mother started many years before, a DJ who keeps the music and the energy up along with the occasional trivia quiz for prizes, an artisan ppiñata booth, and two vendors selling food, one selling raspado and the other selling ube snow cones both fighting over the same space.

Through songs and dialogue, the audience is guided through experiences at each booth and moves around to experience each one specifically. Soon, there is a plan and everyone has the chance to stand in solidarity and take a stand. If you prefer to sit back and enjoy the action sit closer to the back of the watch group - but the show is more fun the more you participate.

This interactive ensemble includes Kailey Agpaoa, Enrique Arana, Nancy Batres, Sophia Gonzalez, Andrew Gutierrez, Giancarlo Lugo, Marissa Rodriguez, Adelaida Martinez, Dave Rivas, Tamara Rodriguez, Analia Romero, Maya Sofía, and Valeria Villa Turbay.

All the characters are engaging, and the performers do an excellent job making them feel real and rounded during the pre-show audience interaction so you are vested once the show truly begins.

The music and choreography are high energy and fun, making it easy to join in with them.

Some stand-out performers include Sofía as the daughter determined not to lose her family stall due to this price increase stand, Agpaoa and Gutierrez as feuding food vendors, Romero as the kind and more level-headed influence on the vendors, and Rivas as the delightful cartoonish evil landlord (complete with a villainous laugh when announcing the increase).

If you grew up in the San Diego area and went to a swap meet when you were younger this show will feel sweetly nostalgic for the time before Amazon delivery vehicles filled the lots and there were still drive-in movies in the evening.

How To Get Tickets

“Pásale Pásale" is at Bayfront Charter High School, located at 830 Bay Blvd, Chula Vista 91911. Tickets are priced between $25 and $39. More information can be found on the Pásale Pásale site.

Photo Credit: TuYo Theatre

