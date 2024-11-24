Review: MISERY at Backyard Renaissance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Prepping to cook turkeys and hang stockings might be top of people's to-do lists, but it is still spooky season. It gets dark and cold earlier, making it the perfect time to cut through seasonal sweetness with a shiver down your spine. Backyard Renaissance understands this and, as a company with a deft hand at bringing stories to stage that frighten audiences, brings Stephen King’s “Misery” to life through December 7th.

‘Misery’ is based on Stephen King's novel and was adapted into a movie in 1990. In it, novelist Paul Sheldon (Francis Gercke) wakes up bloodied and bandaged in a bed to discover that he was in a car accident during a blizzard and was rescued by Annie Wilkes. Since the roads were closed and Annie (Maggie Carney) was a nurse, she saved his life by bringing him to her house to recover.

Paul had been leaving his lodge where he had just finished writing a new book and was about to launch on a book tour for the latest book in his best-selling series about the character Misery Chastain. Annie is beside herself with joy at saving her favorite author and enjoying the new Misery book with him in the house.

Francis Gercke as Paul Sheldon, left, and Maggie Carney as Annie Wilkes in Backyard Renaissance Theatre’s “Misery.” (Daren Scott)

Unfortunately for Sheldon, this guardian angel is a devil in disguise, as her love turns into toxic control. The slightest hint of something not going her perceived way, an imagined slight, or an offhand comment changes her demeanor to icy cold petulance with a need to punish. Soon, this escalates to intimidation and torture to get him to write a sequel according to her preferences and for his survival.

Maggie Carney’s Annie is intelligent, sympathetic, logical, volatile, and vindictive. She’s sweet and accommodating to her favorite writer, and then suddenly, she turns on him. As her obsession and behavior grow more unhinged, Carney is excellent at showing a split-second-passing moment when she commits to an action or idea before implementing it. This woman may be crazy, but she is making the choices to do these things, and that’s more frightening than any act in the heat of the moment.

As the injured writer, Francis Gercke takes Paul from his initial drug- and pain-filled oblivion to a survivor who is willing to fight to get out. His demeanor as he tries to talk, charm, and outwit Annie is like watching two chess players choose the next move. His physical performance (along with excellent makeup for his injured legs) as he tries to move around is intense, and you feel the pain.

Alex Guzman plays the local Sheriff and continues to check in as he continues his search for the missing writer. He has charm and warmth, and you can see him putting pieces together throughout his conversations with Annie - though she is doing her best to throw him off with some folksy charm.

Alex Guzman as Buster, a small-town Colorado sheriff, and Maggie Carney as Annie Wilkes in Backyard Renaissance Theatre’s “Misery.” (Daren Scott)

Directed by MJ Seiber, the show's terror builds from its claustrophobic setting—trapped in a bed, in a small cabin, and with a person who seemingly holds all the power. The music is from a more idealized past, making the general sweetness of the upbeat love songs seem mocking and oppressive. It’s not easy to build tension in a live performance, but this show has that, along with darkly funny moments (I love the nod to Stephen King’s” IT” with Paul's “thinking cap”) and moments that may make you jump.

The scenic design by Yi-Chien Lee fits the space well, showing multiple rooms in this remote cabin and a small deck outside. Curtis Mueller's lighting design is subtle, punctuated by lighting flashes, and enhanced by Logan Kirkendall’s atmospheric sound design. Costumes by Jessica John Gercke and special effects by Jeffrey Neitzel complete the storytelling picture.

“Misery” may be a spine-tingling tale, but once the story begins, the audience, like Paul, cannot walk away until it’s over.

How To Get Tickets

“Misery” by Backyard Renaissance plays at the 10th Avenue Arts Center through December 7th. For ticket and showtime information, go to www.backyardrenaissance.com

Photo Credit: Daren Scott and Backyard Renaissance

