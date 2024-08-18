Review: 'CLEOPATRA' at Moxie Theatre And Loud Fridge Theatre Group

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“Cleopatra,” performed by Joy Yvonne Jones, offers everyone an audience with the charismatic Egyptian queen through September 7th. This play is a joint production that opens Moxie Theatre’s 20th season and closes Loud Fridge Theatre Group’s second season.

Joy Yvonne Jones's adaption centers the events of the Shakespearean play with the formidable and fascinating Queen of Egypt, who should not be sidelined in the narrative for any man. While the source material has many characters, this one-person play tells Cleopatra’s story, from her birthright as Queen to her heartbreak at betrayal.

Her Cleopatra is multifaceted, where she is usually reduced to only being a companion to powerful men to tell their stories; this adaption and performance showcase Cleopatra's strategic mind as a loving mother and partner, strengths and frustrations. The play combines Shakespeare’s words with Jones’ original prose and poetry, modernizing Cleopatra and adding rich dimensions to the character.

Each scene presents a different scenario over the timeline, with brief atmospheric film clips connecting them or setting up upcoming events. The film, directed by Laura Skokan, keeps the timeline moving and provides the context for what Cleopatra will encounter next, such as when Antony (DeAndre Simmons) delivers Shakespeare’s monologue about Caesar.

Jones, as Cleopatra, is magnetic. She is untouchable and regal as a queen, vulnerable, and human with feelings and flaws. She highlights the humor, heartbreak, and humanity of this larger-than-life woman. She is not afraid to plot and plan and fight the Romans on a global stage but finds herself vulnerable and frustrated by a universal cause —being unable to calm her crying baby. She is strong throughout, but Jones is captivating at the end as Cleopatra reflects on her life and contemplates what she will do next.

Though this is a solo performance, Jones is accompanied on stage by her maidservant Charmain, played by Kayla Adorno (who is also the assistant stage manager).

Directed by Andréa Agosto, the play moves along nicely and utilizes the audience's involvement as messengers without breaking the feeling of intimacy in the play. It also unapologetically celebrates that Cleopatra is a Black woman and challenges the stereotype of villainizing Cleopatra for her ambition, her choice of partners, and her intelligence. These are all incredibly relevant things; one only needs to look at our current political landscape to see that those challenges are still too common.

Scenic designer Eleanor Williams created a beautifully open and airy set accented by Egyptian and African pieces. Sammy Webster's lighting design complements the set well, plays with color to create atmospheric moments, and underlines the Egyptian motifs on the columns. Costumes by Zoë Trautmann are lovely and full of rich colors, choreography by Lesa M. Green, and projection design by Michael Wogulis work together to complete the picture of this story to play upon.

As often happens in solo shows, there are lags when the performer is not on stage, but it quickly recovers when Jones returns. Her stage presence is compelling, and her connection to this character and the story shines through.

“I lived by my rules, and I die by my will,” Jones proclaims as Cleopatra. “Say what you feel about me, but you will never forget me.”

How To Get Tickets

“Cleopatra,” a joint production between Moxie Theatre and Loud Fridge Theatre Group, plays through September 7th at Moxie Theatre. Go to Moxie Theatre or Loud Fridge Theatre Group for ticket and showtime information.

Photo Credit: Daren Scott

