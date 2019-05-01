Patio Playhouse Community Theater presents Animales Nocturnos by Juan Mayorga, with an English translation, Nocturnal, by David Johnston. Written in 2003, this tautly written and suspenseful play is set in motion by a secret: Short Man knows that Tall Man is an undocumented immigrant. He offers to keep this secret in exchange for Tall Man's friendship. The plot thickens as their respective wives become involved, and the price for silence begins to rise. Patio Playhouse's production of Animales Nocturnos and Nocturnal will be a West Coast premiere, performed in both English and Spanish by the same cast of Latinx actors. The cast includes Sam Kohler (Bajo/Short Man), Lettie DeAnda(Baja/Short Woman), Victor Reveles (Alto/Tall Man) and Melba Novoa (Alta/Tall Woman.)

Patio Playhouse's production of Animales Nocturnos is proud to be partnering with The San Diego Rapid Response Network, a coalition of human rights and service organizations, attorneys, and community leaders dedicated to aiding immigrants and their families in the San Diego border region. Core SDRRN partners include the ACLU Foundation of San Diego & Imperial Counties, Jewish Family Service of San Diego, SEIU Local 221 and San Diego Organizing Project.Individuals may call SDRRN's 24-hour hotline at 619-536-0823 for immigration emergencies (e.g. raid, arrest, checkpoint and/or harassment) or 858-637-3365 for non-emergency pro bono legal assistance. Throughout the run of Animales Nocturnos, Patio patrons are encouraged to support the mission of SDRRN by donating any amount through our lobby display. After the show closes, proceeds will be delivered to SDRRN to support their initiatives. For more information or to donate, please visit their website at www.rapidresponsesd.org.

Tickets: Performances of Animales Nocturnos will run Friday, May 3 through May 26 on Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 and Sundays at 2:00 at our mainstage theater at 116 W. Kalmia Ave. in downtown Escondido. Performances on May 5, May 10, May 17 and May 25 will be performed in Spanish. The full schedule is available on our website. Tickets for this production are available for the cost of $20 for Adults, $17 for Seniors/Military/Students, and $12 for Youth 16 and under. Group rates are available for groups of 10 or more. For reservations, contact the Patio Playhouse box office at 760-746-6669, via email, or via the website www.patioplayhouse.com.Directed by Elizabeth Jimenez. Produced by Matt FitzGerald and Deborah Zimmer. Licensed by SGAE Spain and by arrangement with the translator. Patio Playhouse is also a proud partner of San Diego Theatre Connection, a group that fosters and supports service opportunities between arts organizations and nonprofit partners around San Diego County. San Diego Theatre Connection can be found on Facebook and Instagram @sdtheatreconnection





