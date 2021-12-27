Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards; The Old Globe's HAIR Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld San Diego Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for San Diego:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Mayte Natalio - HAIR - The Old Globe 40%

Michael Mizerany - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OB Playhouse 18%

Alyssa Ajay Junious - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 16%

Luke Harvey Jacobs - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Cygnet Theatre 9%

David Ellenstein - NECESSARY SACRIFICES - North Coast Rep 8%

Paul David Bryant - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Moonlight Theatre 8%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Teresa Craven - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OB Playhouse 39%

Jennifer Brawn Gittings - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Cygnet Theatre 29%

Pam M. Stompoly - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 23%

Carla BaNu Dejesus - FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Trinity Theatre Company 8%

Best Direction Of A Musical

James Vasquez - HAIR - The Old Globe 32%

Izaiah and Wyatt Rhinehart - TANNER MAVERICKS BOOK OF SOUND - Ritz 31%

Kevin Blax Burroughs - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 15%

Michael Mizerany - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OB Playhouse 13%

Sean Murray - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Cygnet Theatre 6%

Paul David Bryant - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Moonlight Theatre 3%

Best Direction Of A Play

Patricia McGregor and Delicia Turner Sonnenberg - THE GARDEN - La Jolla Playhouse 32%

James P. Darvas - THE DROWNING GIRLS - OnStage Playhouse 17%

Richard Baird - DANCING LESSONS - North Coast Repertory Theatre 16%

Peter Ellenstein - NECESSARY SACRIFICES - North Coast Repertory Theatre 14%

David Ellenstein - AN ILIAD - North Coast Repertory Theatre 12%

David Ellenstein - TRYING - North Coast Repertory Theatre 9%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Kevin 'Blax' Burroughs - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 40%

Tanika Baptiste - FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Trinity Theatre Company 13%

Melissa Fernandes - MUSICAL MONDAY- GUILTY PLEASURES EDITION - Cygnet Theatre 11%

Peter Ellenstein - NECESSARY SACRIFICES - North Coast Repertory 11%

David Ellenstein - AN ILIAD - North Coast Repertory 8%

David Ellenstein - BECOMING DR. RUTH - North Coast Repertory Theatre 8%

Tanika Baptiste - CLYBOURNE PARK - Character Physics 5%

Rosina Reynolds - ROOSEVELT: CHARGE THE BEAR - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 4%

Fran Gercke - NO WAY BACK - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

Best Editing Of A Stream

Christian Ezell - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 26%

Samantha Laurent - ALL SHOOK UP - Ovation Theatre 19%

Manny Fernandes - MUSICAL MONDAY- GUILTY PLEASURES EDITION - Cygnet Theatre 12%

Tanika Baptiste - FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Trinity Theatre Company 12%

Aaron Rumley - NECESSARY SACRIFICES - North Coast Repertory Theatre 10%

Aaron Rumley - AN ILIAD - North Coast Repertory Theatre 6%

Aaron Rumley - BECOMING DR. RUTH - North coast Rep 5%

Tanika Baptiste - CLYBOURNE PARK - Character Physics 4%

Michael Brueggemeyer - NO WAY BACK - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

Michael Brueggemeyer - ROOSEVELT: CHARGE THE BEAR - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 2%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Amanda Zieve - HAIR - The Old Globe 35%

Wyatt Rhinehart - TANNER MAVERICKS BOOK OF SOUND - Ritz 33%

Kevin Blax Burroughs - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 17%

Jared Jacobs - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OB Playhouse 16%

Best Musical

HAIR - The Old Globe 53%

ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Moonlight Theatre 17%

SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 17%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Cygnet Theatre 13%

Best Performer In A Musical

Andrew Polec - HAIR - The Old Globe 37%

Izaiah Rhinehart - TANNER MAVERICKS BOOK OF SOUND - Ritz 19%

Wyatt Rhinehart - TANNER MAVERICKS BOOK OF SOUND - Ritz 10%

Joey Kirkpatrick - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OB Playhouse 7%

David McBean - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Cygnet Theatre 6%

Sarah Marie Hernandez - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 6%

Kevin Phan - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OB Playhouse 4%

Mya Feiga - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 3%

Vivian Romero - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 2%

Hunter Brown - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OB Playhouse 2%

Jenna Lea Rosen - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - moonlight 2%

Suthe Mani - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OB Playhouse 2%

Chase Lowary - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 1%

Best Performer In A Play

Christopher M Williams - DANCING LESSONS - North Coast Repertory Theatre 19%

Tovah Feldshuh - BECCOMING DR. RUTH - North Coast Repertory Theatre 18%

Richard Baird - AN ILIAD - North Coast Repertory Theatre 17%

Leilani Smith - DANCING LESSONS - North Coast Repertory Theatre 15%

Pati Reynolds - GLORIOUS! - Point Loma Playhouse 13%

Emily Goss - TRYING - North Coast Repertory Theatre 9%

Robert Nickel - GLORIOUS! - Point Loma Playhouse 8%

James Sutorius - TRYING - North Coast Repertory Theatre 1%

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical

Hershey Felder - PUCCINI - San Diego Repertory Theater 25%

Mya Feiga - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 23%

Sarah Marie Hernandez - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 23%

Vivian Romero - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 18%

Chase Lowary - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 10%

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Carla BaNu Dejesus - FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Trinity Theatre Company 19%

Richard Baird - AN ILLIAD - North Coast Repertory Theatre 14%

Tovuh Feldshuh - BECOMING DR. RUTH - North Coast Repertory Theatre 14%

James Newcomb - A CHRISTMAS CAROL: AS TOLD BY ONE TO WHOM IT MATTERS - North Coast Repertory Theatre 11%

Katie McNichol - SAME TIME NEXT YEAR - North Coast Repertory Theatre 8%

Fredrick Douglass - NECESSARY SACRIFICES - North Coast Repertory Theatre 5%

Jessica John - NO WAY BACK - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 5%

Phil Johnson - ROOSEVELT: CHARGE THE BEAR - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 5%

Ray Chambers - NECESSARY SACRIFICES - North Coast Repertory Theatre 5%

Ruff Yeager - CLYBOURNE PARK - Character Physics 5%

Emily Goss - TRYING - North Coast Repertory Theatre 4%

Hawthorne James - NECESSARY SACRIFICES - North Coast Repertory Theatre 3%

Jake Broder - EINSTEIN COMES THROUGH - North Coast Repertory Theatre 2%

James Sutorius - TRYING - North Coast Repertory Theatre 2%

John Fisher - CLYBOURNE PARK - Character Physics 2%

TRYING - North Coast Rep 0

Best Play

GLORIOUS! - Point Loma Playhouse 21%

ILIAD - North Coast Repertory Theatre 14%

DANCING LESSONS - North Coast Repertory Theatre 14%

NECESSARY SACRIFICES - North Coast Repertory Theatre 14%

SAME TIME NEXT YEAR - North Coast Repatory theater 12%

BECOMING DR RUTH - North Coast rep 8%

DANCING LSSSONS - North Coast Repertory Theatre 7%

HUMAN ERROR - North Coast Repertory Theatre 6%

EINSTEIN COMES THROUGH - North Coast Repertory Theatre 5%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

TANNER MAVERICKS BOOK OF SOUND - Ritz 46%

ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OB Playhouse 36%

DANCING LESSONS - North Coast Repertory Theatre 14%

GLORIOUS! - Point Loma Playhouse 4%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Reiko Huffman - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 51%

Mark Wendland - THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA - The Old Globe 31%

marty burnett - TRYING - North Coast Repertory Theatre 11%

marty burnett - DR RUTH - North Coast Repertory Theatre 8%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Wyatt Rhinehart - TANNER MAVERICKS BOOK OF SOUND - Ritz 61%

Mae Ann Ross - SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD - Teatro San Diego 39%

Best Streaming Concert/Cabaret

A CABARET LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER - Teatro San Diego 45%

MUSICAL MONDAYS SERIES - Cygnet Theatre 45%

JOYCE DIDONATO - Met Opera from Germany 9%

Best Streaming Play

FIRES IN THE MIRROR - Trinity Theatre Company 28%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL AS TOLD BY ONE TO WHOM IT MATTERS - North Coast Repertory Theatre 11%

AN ILLIAD - North Coast Repertory Theatre 11%

TRYING - North Coast Repertory Theatre 11%

BECOMING DR. RUTH - North Coast Repertory Theatre 9%

SHAKESPEARE UNSCRIPTED - North Coast Repertory Theatre 7%

NO WAY BACK - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 6%

CLYBOURNE PARK - Character Physics 6%

SAME TIME NEXT YEAR - North Coast Repertory Theatre 5%

EINSTEIN - North Coast Repertory Theatre 3%

ROOSEVELT: CHARGE THE BEAR - The Roustabouts Theatre Co. 3%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Patricia Jewel - HAIR - The Old Globe 31%

Christopher M Ramirez - HAIR - The Old Globe 27%

SeeJay Lewis - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OB Playhouse 12%

Olivia Lucci - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OB Ayhouse 11%

David Janisch - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Ocean Beach Playhouse 8%

Tally Sessions - THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA - The Old Globe 7%

Diego Castro - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OB Playhouse 5%

Best Supporting Performer In A Streaming Play

Shay Olgesby-Smith - CLYBOURNE PARK - Character Physics 43%

Jourdan Olivier-Verde - CLYBOURNE PARK - Character Physics 30%

Thomas Welsh - CLYBOURNE PARK - Character Physics 27%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

HAIR - Old Globe 49%

THE WIZ - Teatro San Diego 23%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Cygnet Theatre 13%

THE REMARKABLE MISTER HOLMES - North Coast Repertory Theatre 12%

GARDENS OF ANNUNCIA - Old Globe 4%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Play

MARRY ME, DENNIS BRANIGAN - Tenth Avenue Arts Center 41%

THE REMARKABLE MISTER HOLMES - North Coast Repertory Theatre 32%

THE HOMECOMING - North Coast Rep 27%