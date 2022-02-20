Lamplighters Community Theatre to Stage THE TRIP TO BOUNTIFUL

The Lamplighters Community Theatre is set to put up their production of Horton Foote's The Trip to Bountiful. The show runs from Friday, February 25, 2022 through Sunday, March 20, 2022. On Fridays and Saturdays, the production begins at 8pm, while Sundays begin at 2pm.

The Trip to Bountiful is directed by George Bailey. Tickets for adults are $23, while tickets for seniors (62+), students, and active military personnel are $20. Groups of ten or more attending the same performance can purchase tickets for only $18. The show will star Portia Gregory, Pete Zanko, Brooklynn Hoffman, Janet Taylor, Thomas Kilroy, Raymond Lynch, and George Bailey.

This poignant story is of an aging widow living with her son and daughter-in-law in a three room flat in Houston, Texas in 1953. Fearing her presence may be an imposition on others, Mrs. Watts believes that if she could only get back to Bountiful, her hometown, she would surely regain her strength, dignity, and peace of mind. The Trip to Bountiful follows Mrs. Watts through her physical and emotional journey home.

For tickets, click here, call the box office at (619) 303-5092, or email the box office at boxoffice@lamplighterslamesa.com.

Lamplighters Community Theatre is a qualified 501©(3) non-profit organization. Founded in June of 1937 as The La Mesa Little Theatre and incorporated as The Lamplighters Community Theatre on November 1, 1976, the theatre has now had continuous productions in La Mesa for 80 years. Serving the La Mesa and surrounding communities, Lamplighters produces six season productions a year. Between the regular season productions, we also support special events, one-act shows, and our theater space is available for rental.